The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowans speak on bill to define ‘man’ and ‘woman’ in Iowa code
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to arm teachers, require police officers in schools
Iowa lawmakers advance bill expanding over-the-counter birth control access
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to codify Iowa Board of Regents changes to DEI
Development group expresses interest in lot between Bluebird Diner, George’s Buffett
Advertisement

Review | Romance novelist Dolly Alderton’s ‘Good Material’ is perfect Valentine’s reading

British novelist Dolly Alderton is back with a new romance novel, “Good Material,” which leaves behind many well-known clichés in its realistic approach to interpersonal relationships.
Byline photo of Isabelle Lubguban
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
February 12, 2024
Review+%7C+Romance+novelist+Dolly+Alderton%E2%80%99s+%E2%80%98Good+Material%E2%80%99+is+perfect+Valentine%E2%80%99s+reading
Creative Commons

I was made aware of Dolly Alderton’s work through one of her books, “Everything I Know About Love,” which blew up on TikTok years after it was published in 2018. Alderton has since returned to literary social media acclaim with her newest romance novel, “Good Material.”

The story follows a breakup between cheerful, happy-go-lucky protagonist Andy, and his ex, Jen. They loved each other, but Andy couldn’t figure out why Jen decided to end their relationship. He is on a journey to find the reason why, and in the process, get her back.

I immediately noticed how sweet the cover looked. Aside from the bright color hues that encapsulate each text block, there is a drawing of two pieces of drying clothing with the sleeves entwined as if holding hands. I thought it was a cute way to set the mood of the book.

However, when I first started reading, I was surprised by the sudden symbolism, which subverted my initial impression by a long shot. It was the start of Andy’s five stages of grief, and the clothes had set him off.

As I was transported into this story of love, I admired how Alderton had managed to infuse so much personality into the main character, Andy. He’s funny, well-meaning, and dedicated to doing what he loves- comedy.

Alderton sprinkles jokes and witty phrases throughout every chapter which makes Andy’s personality more realistic. Through Andy, the author managed to make the most tedious moments of everyday life more bearable.

During the breakup, I felt that little by little, Andy began to lose his bright personality. But when it was finally time for him to get over it, he came right back more refined and polished. He never stayed bitter, sad, or angry for long and ended up a stronger man.

RELATED: Review | ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ puts a horror spin on the classic romcom format

One aspect I thought was a good twist was the fact that the book had two endings. Most of the novel portrays Andy’s point of view, but then Alderton includes Jen’s perspective at the very end. When the two perspectives collided, I realized two things. Both Andy and Jen found true love, and that sometimes one just has to let things end.

I’ve never been in a relationship, but through this book, I was able to live vicariously through the characters and their realistic ups and downs. Andy and Jen’s relatable conflict embodies what love is truly about, making “Good Material” the perfect romance novel for Valentine’s Day.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Cole Sprouse greets people Sunday, May 28, 2023, before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Review | ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ puts a horror spin on the classic romcom format
Big Grove Brewery Marketing Production Manager Gabby Estlund poses for a portrait at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Estlund utilizes piercings, tattoos, hair dye, and tooth gems to express herself creatively. She likes the subtlety of tooth gems and gets excited when individuals notice them.
Tooth gems offer a unique form of personal style for Iowa City residents
Singer John Waite preforms on stage at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on the evening Friday, Feb. 9.
‘80s legend John Waite brings his pop-rock sound to Englert Theatre
More in Reviews
Feb 4, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Billy Joel performs Turn The Lights Back On during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Review | Billy Joel’s new single is a profound invitation, apology to generations of listeners
June 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Portrait of Bryce Dallas Howard taken at the Palihouse Hotel in West Hollywood. Howard returns for a second time as Claire in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom the sequel to Jurassic World. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY
Review | ‘Argylle’ is a chaotic yet fun experience
Green Day performs at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival celebrating the companys 120th anniversary on Friday July 14, 2023 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee, Wis.
Review | Green Day misses the mark on ‘Saviors’
About the Contributor
Isabelle Lubguban, Arts Reporter
she/her/hers
Isabelle Lubguban is a third-year student at the University of Iowa. She is majoring in English with a concentration of Creative Writing. This is her first year at the Daily Iowan as an Arts Reporter, and she enjoys doing photo and video editing in her free time.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in