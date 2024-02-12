The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowans speak on bill to define ‘man’ and ‘woman’ in Iowa code
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to arm teachers, require police officers in schools
Iowa lawmakers advance bill expanding over-the-counter birth control access
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to codify Iowa Board of Regents changes to DEI
Development group expresses interest in lot between Bluebird Diner, George’s Buffett
Advertisement

Hawks in The NBA | Feb. 5-11

Kris Murray showed flashes of what he can do when granted consistent minutes.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
February 12, 2024
Jan+19%2C+2023%3B+Minneapolis%2C+Minnesota%2C+USA%3B+Toronto+Raptors+forward+Joe+Wieskamp+%2815%29+reacts+to+his+shot+against+the+Minnesota+Timberwolves+during+the+second+quarter+at+Target+Center.+
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Joe Wieskamp (15) reacts to his shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second quarter at Target Center.

It was a subpar week for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray as he arguably had his worst four-game stretch of the season.

The Kings went 1-3 on the week and dropped to seventh place in the Western Conference standings with a 30-22 record.

The team’s only win of the week came on Friday when they hosted the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The second-year star finished the contest with 17 points, one rebound, and two assists on a plus-minus of nine. Murray went 6-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in 27 minutes of play. The Kings dismantled the Nuggets, 135-106.

However, Sacramento started its week with a loss against a scorching-hot Cleveland Cavaliers team. Murray played 30 minutes and logged 10 points, one rebound, and two assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in the 136-110 loss.

The Kings’ next loss was against the Detroit Pistons, 133-120, on Wednesday. This was arguably Murray’s worst game of the season, as he was held scoreless on four shot attempts while also logging four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in just 20 minutes of play.

The week was capped off with a 127-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, where Murray dropped a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes of action. However, his numbers held no positive impact as he finished with a plus-minus of -17.

Kris Murray

Though the Portland Trail Blazers lost both games this week, rookie forward Kris Murray had a solid week individually.

Portland dropped games to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, 128-122, and to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, 93-84. The Blazers remain in the 14th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 15-37 record.

Murray logged 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc on Thursday. He followed up the strong performance with three points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block while registering a plus-minus of eight on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rookie has seen more consistent playing time over the past couple of weeks, indicating that he’s improving as a player.

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza played just one of two games this week.

Minnesota lost its game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, 129-123, but bounced back with a blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, 129-105.

The third-year big saw the floor during garbage time at the end of the game, recording just one rebound in three minutes of action.

After a hectic week between the top four teams in the West, the 36-16 Timberwolves ended the week half-a-game above the Thunder, Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joe Wieskamp

G-Leaguer Joe Wieskamp had a solid week stat-wise in three games for the Texas Legends last week.

In a 145-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, the third-year guard put up 13 points, seven rebounds, and one steal on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, 1-of-4 from three, and 1-of-2 from the stripe in 27 minutes of play.

Wieskamp displayed his all-around game in Friday’s contest against the Memphis Hustle. He played 28 minutes and logged six points, eight rebounds, and five steals in the 135-128 win.

The final game of the week on Sunday was also against the Hustle. Because of many inactive players, Wieskamp got the starting nod and played a season-high 42 minutes, recording a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds along with two assists and a steal. He went 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from three. He logged a plus-minus of -21 in the 137-120 loss.

As for the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks own a 30-23 record after winning all four of its games last week. They sit at the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings and are only a game behind the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns for the fifth and sixth seeds.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
The Old Capitol Building is seen in Iowa City on Tuesday April, 25, 2023.
UI expands access to 24/7 Support and Crisis Line to faculty, staff, postdocs
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery smiles after a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. McCaffery scored 21 points during the game.
Iowa men's basketball completes miraculous second-half comeback to take down Minnesota, 90-85
Nebraska forward Natalie Potts celebrates with teammates after a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 82-79.
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball collapses in fourth quarter, falls to Nebraska
More in Men's Basketball
Minnesota forward Dawson Garcia goes up for a layup during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. Garcia scored 18 points and had seven rebounds during the game.
A chipped tooth, clutch rejection, and a crazy crowd - a look inside Iowa men's basketball's comeback against Minnesota
Iowa forward Owen Freeman jumps for a dunk during a men’s basketball game between Minnesota and Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers 90-85. Freeman had 17 points and 14 rebounds during the game.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Minnesota
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery reacts during game one of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between Iowa men’s basketball andFlorida A&M at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Rattlers 88-52.
Iowa men's basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look for season-sweep against Minnesota to stay afloat in Big Ten rankings
More in Sports
Iowa’s Kalen Walker smiles after setting a meet and personal record time of 6.59 in the men’s 60-meter dash during the Jimmy Grant Alumni Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.
Iowa track and field shatters six school records over weekend
Nebraska guard Kendall Coley celebrates with teammates following a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2024. Coley had one rebound and one steal. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 82-79.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball vs. Nebraska
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark prepares to go up for a shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2024.
Iowa loses, 82-79, to Nebraska as Caitlin Clark goes scoreless in the fourth quarter
About the Contributor
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in