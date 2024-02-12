Hawks in The NBA | Feb. 5-11

It was a subpar week for Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray as he arguably had his worst four-game stretch of the season.

The Kings went 1-3 on the week and dropped to seventh place in the Western Conference standings with a 30-22 record.

The team’s only win of the week came on Friday when they hosted the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The second-year star finished the contest with 17 points, one rebound, and two assists on a plus-minus of nine. Murray went 6-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from three, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in 27 minutes of play. The Kings dismantled the Nuggets, 135-106.

However, Sacramento started its week with a loss against a scorching-hot Cleveland Cavaliers team. Murray played 30 minutes and logged 10 points, one rebound, and two assists on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in the 136-110 loss.

The Kings’ next loss was against the Detroit Pistons, 133-120, on Wednesday. This was arguably Murray’s worst game of the season, as he was held scoreless on four shot attempts while also logging four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in just 20 minutes of play.

The week was capped off with a 127-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, where Murray dropped a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds along with three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 34 minutes of action. However, his numbers held no positive impact as he finished with a plus-minus of -17.

Kris Murray

Though the Portland Trail Blazers lost both games this week, rookie forward Kris Murray had a solid week individually.

Portland dropped games to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, 128-122, and to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, 93-84. The Blazers remain in the 14th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 15-37 record.

Murray logged 12 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc on Thursday. He followed up the strong performance with three points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block while registering a plus-minus of eight on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rookie has seen more consistent playing time over the past couple of weeks, indicating that he’s improving as a player.

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza played just one of two games this week.

Minnesota lost its game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, 129-123, but bounced back with a blowout win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, 129-105.

The third-year big saw the floor during garbage time at the end of the game, recording just one rebound in three minutes of action.

After a hectic week between the top four teams in the West, the 36-16 Timberwolves ended the week half-a-game above the Thunder, Nuggets, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Joe Wieskamp

G-Leaguer Joe Wieskamp had a solid week stat-wise in three games for the Texas Legends last week.

In a 145-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday, the third-year guard put up 13 points, seven rebounds, and one steal on 5-of-11 shooting from the field, 1-of-4 from three, and 1-of-2 from the stripe in 27 minutes of play.

Wieskamp displayed his all-around game in Friday’s contest against the Memphis Hustle. He played 28 minutes and logged six points, eight rebounds, and five steals in the 135-128 win.

The final game of the week on Sunday was also against the Hustle. Because of many inactive players, Wieskamp got the starting nod and played a season-high 42 minutes, recording a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds along with two assists and a steal. He went 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from three. He logged a plus-minus of -21 in the 137-120 loss.

As for the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks own a 30-23 record after winning all four of its games last week. They sit at the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings and are only a game behind the Pelicans and Phoenix Suns for the fifth and sixth seeds.