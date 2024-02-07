DITV: The Update February 6th, 2024

Tonight on The Update, Iowa City protestors prepare for court, Iowa’s governor takes a trip to Texas, and the United States responds to attacks in the Middle East. Also a profile on a Presidential Candidate, taking a look at the polls, where Presidential candidates are campaigning, checking your facts, and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, and Jayce Bertrand to stay up to date on The Update.

