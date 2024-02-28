DITV: The Update February 27, 2024

Tonight on The Update, a vigil in Iowa City, a potential change to sex ed in Iowa’s classrooms, and another looming government shutdown. Also a candidate profile, watching the polls, where presidential candidates are, this week in history, making sure your facts are straight and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, Jayce Bertrand, and Grace Lathrop for all your news and politics on The Update.
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.