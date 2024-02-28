The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV: The Update February 27, 2024

Tonight on The Update, a vigil in Iowa City, a potential change to sex ed in Iowa’s classrooms, and another looming government shutdown. Also a candidate profile, watching the polls, where presidential candidates are, this week in history, making sure your facts are straight and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, Jayce Bertrand, and Grace Lathrop for all your news and politics on The Update.
Byline photo of Johnny Valtman
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
February 28, 2024
About the Contributor
Johnny Valtman, DITV Assistant News Director
he/him
Johnny Valtman is a 2nd year student at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication and minoring in sports studies. he works as a dual sports and news TV reporter, producer, and as DITV's Assistant News Director.
