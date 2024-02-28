DITV: The Update February 27, 2024

Tonight on The Update, a vigil in Iowa City, a potential change to sex ed in Iowa’s classrooms, and another looming government shutdown. Also a candidate profile, watching the polls, where presidential candidates are, this week in history, making sure your facts are straight and something for you to consider. Join Johnny Valtman, Jordan Tovar, Cara Dulin, Jayce Bertrand, and Grace Lathrop for all your news and politics on The Update.

