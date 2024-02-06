Photos: Recently hired Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester holds first press conference

Newly hired Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester held his first press conference for media members at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday. Lester discussed his experience and goals in his new role with over 30 reporters.

“I can tell you right now that we’re going to be a physical football team,” Lester said. “We’re going to be disciplined, and we’re going to be aggressive in everything we do, from run game to pass game to keepers to [run-pass options] to tempos.”

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Jan. 31 that former senior analyst for the Green Bay Packers Tim Lester will serve as the next offensive coordinator for the Hawkeyes. Before his move to Iowa City, Lester also held the position of head coach at Western Michigan University for six seasons and served as quarterbacks coach for both Purdue and Syracuse before his head coach title at WMU.

Iowa’s Seth Wallace, who was named assistant head coach on Jan. 16 and formerly coached linebackers for the Hawkeyes, also spoke at the press conference about his promotion.