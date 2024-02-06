The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 29 - Feb. 4
Bohannan angles campaign toward young Iowa voters
Iowa lawmakers advance Reynolds' proposal to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage
Iowa politicians mourn death of former Secretary of Iowa Agriculture Bill Northey
Iowa lawmakers advance bill that protects educators if pronouns, preferred name wrongly used
Advertisement

Hawks in the NBA | Jan. 29 – Feb. 4

Kris Murray got the green light for his first career start.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
February 6, 2024
Jan+14%2C+2024%3B+Milwaukee%2C+Wisconsin%2C+USA%3B++Sacramento+Kings+forward+Keegan+Murray+%2813%29+takes+a+shot+against+Milwaukee+Bucks+center+Brook+Lopez+%2811%29+in+the+second+quarter+at+Fiserv+Forum.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Benny+Sieu-USA+TODAY+Sports
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray put together a peculiar week individually but still made a glaring impact on his team’s success. 

The Kings went 3-1 on the week to remain as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

The lone loss came against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. The second-year star had the hot hand, scoring 33 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field, 7-of-11 from deep and 2-of-2 from the line. He also logged five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in the 115-106 defeat. 

Murray didn’t see the court in Wednesday’s 119-116 win against the Milwaukee Bucks, but he logged 14 minutes on the court in Friday’s 120-108 loss against the Denver Nuggets, finishing with two rebounds and a steal while failing to convert his only field goal attempt. 

The Trail Blazers stayed in Denver as they played the Nuggets again on Sunday — this time he got the nod for his first career start in the NBA. Murray put together a solid performance, recording eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block while shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 0-of-2 from deep in 20 minutes of play. Denver came out on top, taking the 112-103 victory. 

Nothing has changed for the Trail Blazers in terms of seeding, sitting firmly at the 14th spot in the West with little-to-no hope of competing for a playoff spot. 

Luka Garza

Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza went another week without seeing competitive minutes as he appeared in two of the four games during garbage time this week.

The third-year big saw the floor at the end of Wednesday’s 121-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks and Sunday’s 111-90 win over the Houston Rockets. 

Garza made the most of his time, logging 13 points and one rebound on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc in nine minutes between the two appearances. 

The Timberwolves took the 107-101 clutch win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle for the top spot in the Western Conference standings but fell to the Orlando Magic, 108-106, on Friday. Minnesota remains tied with Oklahoma City for the top seed with a 35-15 record. 

Joe Wieskamp

G Leaguer Joe Wieskamp found himself in the midst of a shooting slump during the three-game slate for the Texas Legends last week.

His best game came in the 121-103 win over the Austin Spurs on Wednesday, where he recorded 10 points, two rebounds and one steal on 3-of-6 shooting from the field, 0-of-2 from deep, and 2-of-2 from the stripe in 27 minutes played off the bench. 

The third-year guard found himself having one of the worst games of his career statistically, logging two points and one steal on 1-of-5 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 from beyond the arc on a whopping -39 plus-minus in just 16 minutes of play in the 122-119 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday. 

Wieskamp redeemed himself in the second game of a back-to-back against the Santa Cruz Warriors. He put up seven points and two rebounds on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and 1-of-3 from three on a 13 plus-minus in the 139-126 loss. 

The Mavs are in the middle of the Western Conference as the eighth seed with a 27-23 record. 
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Christina Bohannan speaks at a roundtable event at the Medical Education Building in Iowa City on Monday Feb. 5, 2024.
Bohannan angles campaign toward young Iowa voters
Iowa lawmakers advance Reynolds proposal to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage
Iowa lawmakers advance Reynolds' proposal to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage
Iowa politicians mourn death of former Secretary of Iowa Agriculture Bill Northey
Iowa politicians mourn death of former Secretary of Iowa Agriculture Bill Northey
More in Men's Basketball
Members of the Iowa mens basketball team celebrate a three-pointer during a mens basketball game between the Iowa and the Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
After several bitter close losses, Iowa men’s basketball finally comes through in the clutch in 79-77 win
Iowa guard Tony Perkins looks for an open teammate during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes 69-67.
Iowa men's basketball knocks off Ohio State with clutch performance in the final minutes
Iowa guard Tony Perkins dribbles past a defender during a mens basketball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball looks for much-needed win against Ohio State
More in Sports
Nebraska gymnast Csenge Bácskay competes on bar during a gymnastics meet between No. 27. University of Iowa and No. 26 University of Nebraska at Xtream Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 196.5- 195.725. Bácskay scored 9.725 in the event, placing 9th.
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Nebraska
Iowa gymnast Eva Volpe performs on the beam during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Many fans dressed up for Taylor Swift Day at the meet.
Iowa gymnastics drops second consecutive competition in loss to Nebraska
Grace and Alli Bookin-Nosbisch rest before running the 800-meter during the Larry Wieczorek Invitational & Multi at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024.
Iowa track and field posts PRs across the country
About the Contributor
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in