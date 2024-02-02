Fox Sports to introduce “Caitlin Cam” on TikTok for Iowa-Maryland women’s basketball game

Fox Sports announced it will introduce the “Caitlin Cam” on Saturday when the Iowa women’s basketball team plays at Maryland. Fox Sports will livestream game action on its TikTok account during the game, which starts at 7 p.m. It will be the first time the network has livestreamed game action on TikTok.

The camera will follow Caitlin Clark around while she’s playing offense and show regular game action while the star point guard is on defense or the bench. The livestream will focus on the natural arena sound and include graphics highlighting Clark’s stats and her pursuit of the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record. She needs 104 points to surpass leader Kelsey Plum’s mark of 3,527 points.



The game is part of the second season of “Fox Primetime Hoops,” which features one of the weekend’s top men’s or women’s basketball games. Lead announcer Gus Johsnon, Stephanie White, and Kim Adams will call the action.

Almost 18,000 fans will be packed into the Xfinity Center to watch Clark and the No. 3 Hawkeyes on Saturday. Iowa has played in front of sell-out or attendance-setting crowds in 30 of its 32 regular season contests.