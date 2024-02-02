The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Fox Sports to introduce “Caitlin Cam” on TikTok for Iowa-Maryland women’s basketball game
Iowa men’s basketball looks for much-needed win against Ohio State
Resolution to denounce JoCo attorney for protester arrests fails after heated debate
Politics Notebook | Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduces bill to legally define men, women
Iowa to self-report tampering violation to NCAA regarding text sent to offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor
Fox Sports to introduce “Caitlin Cam” on TikTok for Iowa-Maryland women’s basketball game

The camera will follow Caitlin Clark around while she’s playing offense and show regular game action while Clark is on defense or the bench.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
February 2, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+celebrates+a+3-pointer+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+No.+14+Indiana+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+13%2C+2024.+
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates a 3-pointer during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and No. 14 Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Fox Sports announced it will introduce the “Caitlin Cam” on Saturday when the Iowa women’s basketball team plays at Maryland. Fox Sports will livestream game action on its TikTok account during the game, which starts at 7 p.m. It will be the first time the network has livestreamed game action on TikTok. 

The camera will follow Caitlin Clark around while she’s playing offense and show regular game action while the star point guard is on defense or the bench. The livestream will focus on the natural arena sound and include graphics highlighting Clark’s stats and her pursuit of the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record. She needs 104 points to surpass leader Kelsey Plum’s mark of 3,527 points.

The game is part of the second season of “Fox Primetime Hoops,” which features one of the weekend’s top men’s or women’s basketball games. Lead announcer Gus Johsnon, Stephanie White, and Kim Adams will call the action. 

Almost 18,000 fans will be packed into the Xfinity Center to watch Clark and the No. 3 Hawkeyes on Saturday. Iowa has played in front of sell-out or attendance-setting crowds in 30 of its 32 regular season contests. 
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
