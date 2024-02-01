The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

No. 3 Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark continues record-breaking streak in blowout 110-74 win over Northwestern
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball rips Northwestern, drops 110
Bill targeting gender identity dead on arrival after hearing Wednesday
Iowa Legislature split on governor’s AEA overhaul bill
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women's basketball
Clark’s 35 points broke the Big Ten scoring record and jumped her to No. 2 overall in NCAA women’s basketball scoring history.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
February 1, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+scores+a+layup%2C+making+her+the+Big+Ten+all-time+leading+scorer+during+a+basketball+game+between+No.+3+Iowa+and+Northwestern+at+Welsh-Ryan+Arena+in+Evanston%2C+Ill.%2C+on+Wednesday%2C+Jan.+31%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Wildcats%2C+110-74.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scores a layup, making her the Big Ten all-time leading scorer during a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 110-74.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Another game, another record-breaking performance for Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark, who made history Wednesday night by breaking the Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball scoring record while edging closer to claiming the No. 1 slot in NCAA women’s basketball scoring history. 

Clark recorded her 3,424th career point following her 35-point, 10-assist double-double during the Hawkeyes’ 110-74 win on the road, which catapulted her past former Missouri State guard Jackie Stiles and Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell for No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 2 overall.

“The cool thing is just the names that I get to be around — people like Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell,” Clark said after the game. “Those are really great players that are still playing our game at the highest level, so it’s just special for me to be in the same area as them.” 

It wasn’t your typical performance that the star guard from West Des Moines often unleashes on opposing teams from behind the arc, though, as Clark shot just 3-of-12 from three.

Instead, the 2023 AP Player of the Year etched her name into the record books by driving into the paint and drawing fouls against a Northwestern team ranked second-to-last in the Big Ten coming into the game. 

Many Northwestern players were playing in a raucous Welsh-Ryan Arena that they were not accustomed to as Wednesday’s game attracted 7,039 fans — seven times more than the average Wildcats game and the first sellout in Northwestern women’s basketball history — all to see such record-sitting success from a player who lives a six-hour drive away from the north suburbs of Chicago.

For Clark and the rest of the team, crowds like Wednesday’s are to be expected. 

“I think, as my career’s unfolded, I don’t feel much pressure coming into these games,” she said. “The more people, the more calm I am, and I try to take it all in and enjoy every single second of it.” 

Iowa’s next leading scorers were guard Kate Martin and center Hannah Stuelke, who finished the game with 16 and 17 points, respectively, in addition to guard Gabbie Marshall’s 12. Clark said none of the personal accolades come without the support from her teammates on and off of the court.

“There are people around me that let me be successful no matter what areas of life it is,” she said. “[I appreciate] getting to play with 14 other girls that give their heart and soul just as much as I do to this program [and] the coaches that allow me to be me.”

Heading into Iowa’s eight remaining regular season games, Clark is only 103 points away from surpassing former Washington and current Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum — and 243 shy of Pete Maravich’s record to be the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history.

Clark said it’s hard to grasp the magnitude of her impact on the women’s game due to her focusing on team success.

“Once I’m done playing basketball and my career is over, I’ll look back and be like, ‘Wow, those are some of the best memories of my life, getting to play in these environments with my best friends,” she said. “It’s cool to see what people are willing to give to watch your team for two hours, and I think it shows the exciting style of basketball that we play.”
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
