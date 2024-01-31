Watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women’s basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark continues to set records.
During the second quarter of the Iowa women’s basketball team’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Clark made a layup to extend the Hawkeye’s lead to 17. In the process, she claimed her position as the highest-scoring player in Big Ten history and No. 2 on the NCAA women’s all-time scoring list.
Clark is now 121 points away from surpassing guard Kelsey Plum, who managed to record 3,527 during her four years at Washington.
Here are the buckets that put Caitlin Clark at #3 and then #2 All-Time in NCAA Women's Basketball, passing Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell respectively
Clark continues to make history every time she's on the court, only 124 points behind Kelsey Plum for #1 pic.twitter.com/UDD2Aic5nC
— Michael Merrick (@MichaelMerrick_) February 1, 2024