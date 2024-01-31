The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball rips Northwestern, drops 110
Bill targeting gender identity dead on arrival after hearing Wednesday
Iowa Legislature split on governor’s AEA overhaul bill
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women's basketball
Iowa women’s wrestling beats Sioux Falls to go undefeated in dual competition
Advertisement

Watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women’s basketball

Clark scored 18 points during the first half of Wednesday’s matchup against Northwestern.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
January 31, 2024
Iowa+guard+Caitlin+Clark+dribbles+the+ball+up+the+court+during+a+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+Michigan+State+in+a+sold-out+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Tuesday%2C+Jan.+2%2C+2023.
Grace Smith
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.

EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark continues to set records.

During the second quarter of the Iowa women’s basketball team’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Clark made a layup to extend the Hawkeye’s lead to 17. In the process, she claimed her position as the highest-scoring player in Big Ten history and No. 2 on the NCAA women’s all-time scoring list.

Clark is now 121 points away from surpassing guard Kelsey Plum, who managed to record 3,527 during her four years at Washington.

 
More to Discover
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
Column | How the Iowa women’s basketball team can win the NCAA Championship
Daily Iowan, UI journalism school to produce Iowa women’s basketball photo and essay book
Daily Iowan, UI journalism school to produce Iowa women’s basketball photo and essay book
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs a young fans shoe after a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
State Farm donates $22,000 to Caitlin Clark Foundation for the basketball star's 22nd birthday
More in Featured
Photo illustration by Lillie Hawker.
Iowa DPS releases statement defending its agents' actions in sports wagering investigation
Iowa guard Kate Martin goes up for a shot during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 3 Hawkeyes continue push for top of Big Ten with visits to Northwestern, Maryland
Activists engage in a protest after a Young Americans for Freedom hosted an event in the Iowa Memorial Union’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring conservative speaker Chloe Cole on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Johnson County officials call on county attorney to drop protester charges
More in Latest News
Iowa’s NCAA No. 1 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez is named winner of a match against Missouri Valley College NAIA No. 19 101-pound Sage Beltran during the Iowa Duals between No. 1 Iowa, Life University, and Missouri Valley College at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated Missouri Valley, 42-0, and Life University , 35-6.
Iowa women’s wrestling beats Sioux Falls to go undefeated in dual competition
Police lights are seen flashing after a traffic stop in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.
Iowa City teen reported missing by police
Latitude workers carry a new Iowa Health Care sign during a Mercy signage changing at the University of Iowa Health Care Medical Center Downtown Campus in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Mercy Iowa City begins new chapter as UI Health Care’s downtown campus
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in