Watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women’s basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark continues to set records.

During the second quarter of the Iowa women’s basketball team’s game against the Northwestern Wildcats, Clark made a layup to extend the Hawkeye’s lead to 17. In the process, she claimed her position as the highest-scoring player in Big Ten history and No. 2 on the NCAA women’s all-time scoring list.

Clark is now 121 points away from surpassing guard Kelsey Plum, who managed to record 3,527 during her four years at Washington.