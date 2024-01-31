Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 110-74, in Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday night. The Big Ten’s lowest-attendance average team with a usual 1,670 fans played in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,039 for the first time in Northwestern women’s basketball history.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in points with 35 and is now Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer after a left-handed layup in the second quarter. She now sits second in NCAA all-time scorers with 3,424 after passing both Kelsey Mitchell’s 3,402 points and Jackie Stiles’ 3,393 points. She needs 103 points to surpass former Washington athlete Kelsey Plum, who has the NCAA record with 3,527.

In the 79th meeting between the teams, four Hawkeyes scored double-digits including Clark, Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke with 17 points, guard Kate Martin with 16, and guard Gabbie Marshall with 12. Iowa scored 50 points in the paint and 27 of Iowa’s 110 points were scored by non-starters.

Northwestern guard Melannie Daley was the Wildcats’ standout scorer with 19 points on the night.

Iowa faces Maryland in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:00 p.m.