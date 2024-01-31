The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark continues record-breaking streak in blowout 110-74 win over Northwestern
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball rips Northwestern, drops 110
Bill targeting gender identity dead on arrival after hearing Wednesday
Iowa Legislature split on governor’s AEA overhaul bill
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women's basketball
Advertisement

Photos: No. 3 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Grace Smith and Isabella Tisdale
January 31, 2024

The No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 110-74, in Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday night. The Big Ten’s lowest-attendance average team with a usual 1,670 fans played in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,039 for the first time in Northwestern women’s basketball history.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in points with 35 and is now Big Ten’s all-time leading scorer after a left-handed layup in the second quarter. She now sits second in NCAA all-time scorers with 3,424 after passing both Kelsey Mitchell’s 3,402 points and Jackie Stiles’ 3,393 points. She needs 103 points to surpass former Washington athlete Kelsey Plum, who has the NCAA record with 3,527.

In the 79th meeting between the teams, four Hawkeyes scored double-digits including Clark, Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke with 17 points, guard Kate Martin with 16, and guard Gabbie Marshall with 12. Iowa scored 50 points in the paint and 27 of Iowa’s 110 points were scored by non-starters.

Northwestern guard Melannie Daley was the Wildcats’ standout scorer with 19 points on the night.

Iowa faces Maryland in College Park, Md., on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7:00 p.m.

2024_01_30_IowaWBBvNorthwestern_GSIT_001
Gallery26 Photos
Grace Smith
Northwestern enters the arena during a basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 110-74.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Stykx lies in his hammock in an encampment behind the Hy-Vee on 1st Ave. on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. There is a lot of joy to be had when you got a lot of misery, Stykx said. As fall and winter weather brings colder days to Iowa City, individuals living outside can be put at risk. Iowa City’s homeless population must navigate a set of difficulties which includes food insecurity, exposure to the elements and often personal traumas and or addiction. Despite the hardship, individuals have become increasingly resourceful and have built community-like networks as well as intricate encampments.
Above the Fold: Iowa City's unhoused population navigate difficult circumstances
Kilo plays guitar near his camp on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. At the time, Kilo was living within the southside encampment located off the Iowa River. “I never expected to be homeless in Iowa City,” Kilo said. As fall and winter weather brings colder days to Iowa City, individuals living outside can be put at risk. Iowa City’s homeless population must navigate a set of difficulties which includes food insecurity, exposure to the elements and often personal traumas and or addiction. Despite the hardship, individuals have become increasingly resourceful and have built community-like networks as well as intricate encampments.
Photos: A City Within: An inside look at homelessness
Wester Illinois’ Emma Ponx competes in pole vaulting during the Black and Gold Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.
Photos: 2024 Black and Gold Invitational
More in Photo
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark and Iowa guard Kate Martin celebrate a win during a women’s basketball game between No. 5 Iowa and Nebraska in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 92-73.
Photos: No. 5 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
Iowa City High School student Jazmin Clark poses for a portrait during a protest in support of Palestinian people, held by Iowans For Palestine, at the University of Iowa Pentacrest in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Iowans for Palestine were joined by community members and a City High School walkout, who voiced frustration and anger over the Jan. 18 Iowa House of Representatives resolution that supports Israel and condemns Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. About 50 protesters yelled chants and marched around downtown after the chants.
Photos: Community members protest Israel-Hamas war, voice support for Palestine
Iowa fans cheer for a t-shirt during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. 3,105 attendees came to watch the matchup. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Southern Utah
More in Sports
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke goes in for a layup during a women’s basketball game between No. 3 Iowa and Northwestern at sold-out Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.
No. 3 Iowa women's basketball rips Northwestern, drops 110
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
Watch Iowa's Caitlin Clark claim the Big Ten scoring record, No. 2 in NCAA women's basketball
Iowa’s NCAA No. 1 101-pound Emilie Gonzalez is named winner of a match against Missouri Valley College NAIA No. 19 101-pound Sage Beltran during the Iowa Duals between No. 1 Iowa, Life University, and Missouri Valley College at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated Missouri Valley, 42-0, and Life University , 35-6.
Iowa women’s wrestling beats Sioux Falls to go undefeated in dual competition
About the Contributors
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in