The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa agencies delivering services for children who have disabilities face 'full-blown overhaul' under governor's plan
Iowa men’s basketball develops culture that makes Hawkeyes not just a program but a family
Iowa lawmakers advance bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to receive in-state tuition
UI chemistry professors say learning assistants helps change classroom dynamic
UI researchers receive $3.7 million grant to investigate cardiovascular diseases
Advertisement

Iowa second-year gymnast Karina Muñoz builds off of impressive first-year campaign

Muñoz continues to improve in her second season with the Black and Gold.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
January 30, 2024
Iowas+Karina+Mu%C3%B1oz+competes+on+beam+during+session+two+of+the+Big+Ten+gymnastics+championship+at+Xtreme+Arena+in+Coralville%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Saturday%2C+March+18%2C+2023.+Michigan+won+the+Big+Ten+women%E2%80%99s+gymnastics+title+with+a+score+of+198.000.
Matt Sindt
Iowa’s Karina Muñoz competes on beam during session two of the Big Ten gymnastics championship at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Michigan won the Big Ten women’s gymnastics title with a score of 198.000.

Iowa second-year all-around gymnast Karina Muñoz took every opportunity she could to get in competitions during her first season for the Iowa women’s gymnastics team last year — and now it’s paying off.

As a first-year from East Brunswick, New Jersey, Muñoz competed in all 12 meets. She was one of only two athletes to compete in all-around during the season.

She notched seven event titles and 13 top-three finishes, scoring a 9.800 or better on every vault performance in the year.

“As a freshman, I didn’t expect to do as much as I did,” Muñoz said. “I feel like that was kind of different. I feel like I had to prepare my head more. But now that I was able to compete at all-around last year, and leaning toward this year too, I felt that was something.”

That “something” was momentum propelling into her second year with GymHawks, in which she is now poised to break out for this Hawkeye squad.

After her impressive rookie season at Iowa, Muñoz earned a spot in the Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch List this preseason.

Despite not enjoying what comes with the early hype, Muñoz uses it as fuel to power her through her second-year campaign.

So far this season, Muñoz has done just that. She’s lived up to the preseason expectations.

In three meets this year, she has already earned three event titles, averaging a 9.800 or higher on beam, bars, and vault.

“I feel like I held back and could have done more [last season],” Muñoz said. “Now that I have that year out of the way, I can use everything I didn’t use last year and use it this year.”

One factor that Muñoz thought she could improve on was the mental aspect of the sport. Heading into a new year, both athletically and academically at the University of Iowa, Muñoz has a more positive mentality than she has ever had as a GymHawk.

“During the summer or even during the preseason, I feel like things were hard for me,” Muñoz said of the balance. Iowa head coach Larissa Libby still thinks Muñoz can improve after an already impressive first-year campaign, emphasizing that she hasn’t scratched the surface of her full-blown potential.

“I think that she trusts herself more,” Libby said. “She’s a good competitor — there is no question about that. But I think that she’s a little more self-assured, so that presents a lot better.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Iowa’s 133-pound Cullan Schriever sits in a chair before a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6. Schriever defeated Purdue’s Dustin Norris, by major decision, 20-7.
Iowa men’s wrestling search continues for consistent starter at 133
Webster Thomas Sean Smith wins the the boys shot put with a distance of 52’ 4.25” meters during the Section V Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pinnacle Athletic Campus, Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021.
Iowa track and field thrower Sean Smith soars to second in the men’s weight throw
Members of the Iowa mens basketball team celebrate a three-pointer during a mens basketball game between the Iowa and the Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The Terrapins defeated the Hawkeyes, 69-67.
Iowa men’s basketball develops culture that makes Hawkeyes not just a program but a family
More in Women's Gymnastics
Iowa all-around gymnast Emily Erb competes on floor during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds, 195.800 to 195.425. Erb scored 9.850 on her floor routine, placing fifth in the meet.
Iowa gymnastics squeezes by Southern Utah, 195.800-195.425
Iowa fans cheer for a t-shirt during a gymnastics meet between No. 20 Iowa and No. 41 Southern Utah at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Thunderbirds 195.800 to 195.425. 3,105 attendees came to watch the matchup. (Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Photos: Iowa gymnastics vs. Southern Utah
Iowa’s Bailey Libby hugs head coach Larissa Libby during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Libby scored 9.875 on the floor. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Iowa gymnastics notebook | Gymhawks look to bounce back against Southern Utah
About the Contributor
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in