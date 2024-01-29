Daily Iowan acquires Mount Vernon, Solon newspapers

The Daily Iowan has purchased two weekly newspapers near Iowa City — the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and Solon Economist.

The acquisition from Dubuque-based Woodward Communications marks the first newspaper purchase for the DI. Publishing of these newspapers is effective with the Feb. 8 editions.

“We are excited for this opportunity and it’s a great fit for our organization,” said DI Publisher Jason Brummond, who will manage and serve as publisher of each publication. “Community newspapers play an important and integral role in their communities, and we believe strongly in quality local journalism.”

The Mount Vernon-Lisbon Sun and Solon Economist’s current staff members will continue operations of serving the readers and advertisers in those communities. Print subscriptions will be uninterrupted by the acquisition, as well as the weekly print publications distributed by mail on Thursdays.

The Sun will retain its office in downtown Mount Vernon.

The Daily Iowan, a part of the Iowa City-based non-profit corporation Student Publications, Inc., is the nationally recognized and award-winning student newspaper housed on the University of Iowa’s campus.

The UI’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication will jointly operate the Mount Vernon and Solon newspapers to provide student journalists with opportunities to contribute to the publications and gain local reporting experience. The papers’ local editors will continue to lead the editorial direction.

“News-academic partnerships like this one are more important now than ever before as community newspapers reduce staff or close,” said Melissa Tully, professor and director of the UI School of Journalism and Mass Communication. “Investing in local journalism and working with nearby communities offers students a chance to produce meaningful work and gain professional experience while working alongside veteran journalists at the newspapers. I’m thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate with the Daily Iowan and the teams in Mount Vernon and Solon on this exciting venture.”

The DI’s professional staff will handle some business processes for the newly acquired newspapers.