Daily Iowan, UI journalism school to produce Iowa women’s basketball picture book

Hawkeye fans will be able to take a peek into the world of Iowa women’s basketball through a new picture book by journalists at The Daily Iowan and the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The book will be published following the season’s conclusion in late April or early May. People interested in the book can pre-order at dailyiowan.com, and $1 of all pre-sales will be donated to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

DI photographers who have covered the women’s team will have their photos in the book as well as essays written by national experts, thought-leaders in women’s athletics, and behind-the-scenes views of campus.

It will also include stories written by UI journalism students on the team’s significance today for Iowa Athletics and women’s basketball.

“The book will capture the unique and generational impact this team has made in our community, across Iowa, and around the nation,” DI Publisher Jason Brummond said.

Melissa Tully, professor and director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, will serve as publisher of the book with Brummond.

“​​I’m so thrilled about the opportunity for SJMC and Daily Iowan students to work on this book project to capture such a compelling moment for women’s basketball in Iowa and beyond,” Tully said.

The DI is the UI’s independent, non-profit student-run newspaper that has been in operation since 1868.

SJMC is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and as part of the UI, which was ranked as the No. 1 public university in writing and communication.