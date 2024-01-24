The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Daily Iowan, UI journalism school to produce Iowa women’s basketball picture book

The picture book, which is available for pre-order now, will be published after the season ends in April or early May.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
January 24, 2024
Grace Smith

Hawkeye fans will be able to take a peek into the world of Iowa women’s basketball through a new picture book by journalists at The Daily Iowan and the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

The book will be published following the season’s conclusion in late April or early May. People interested in the book can pre-order at dailyiowan.com, and $1 of all pre-sales will be donated to the UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

DI photographers who have covered the women’s team will have their photos in the book as well as essays written by national experts, thought-leaders in women’s athletics, and behind-the-scenes views of campus.

It will also include stories written by UI journalism students on the team’s significance today for Iowa Athletics and women’s basketball.

“The book will capture the unique and generational impact this team has made in our community, across Iowa, and around the nation,” DI Publisher Jason Brummond said.

Melissa Tully, professor and director of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, will serve as publisher of the book with Brummond.

“​​I’m so thrilled about the opportunity for SJMC and Daily Iowan students to work on this book project to capture such a compelling moment for women’s basketball in Iowa and beyond,” Tully said.

The DI is the UI’s independent, non-profit student-run newspaper that has been in operation since 1868.

SJMC is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year and as part of the UI, which was ranked as the No. 1 public university in writing and communication.
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
