The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds
UI student Makéna Solberg’s lawsuit against former FIJI member Broc Hawkins dismissed
‘The strongest bench we've had in a long time:’ How Iowa women’s basketball's bench is a big factor to the team’s success
IC Robotics club gives boy with muscular dystrophy modified mini car, plans to help more children
Southside residents fearful of industrial development in old IC Kirkwood campus
Advertisement

Q&A | Karina Muñoz, UI gymnast, speaks with The Daily Iowan

UI gymnast talks Iowa City eats, music, and her relationships with other athletes.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
January 23, 2024
Iowas+Karina+Mu%C3%B1oz+competes+on+beam+during+session+two+of+the+Big+Ten+gymnastics+championship+at+Xtreme+Arena+in+Coralville%2C+Iowa+on+Saturday%2C+March+18%2C+2023.+Michigan+won+the+Big+Ten+women%E2%80%99s+gymnastics+title+with+a+score+of+198.000.
Matt Sindt
Iowa’s Karina Muñoz competes on beam during session two of the Big Ten gymnastics championship at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Michigan won the Big Ten women’s gymnastics title with a score of 198.000.

The Daily Iowan: What’s your favorite type of music?

Karina Muñoz: That’s very hard. There’s a lot of music genres that I listen to. I love listening to Spanish music.  There’s like different genres within Spanish music, but I would say I listen to that most of the time. And you can see during meets I have headphones on before I compete, and that’s usually what’s going through my headphones.

What’s the last concert you went to?

It was July 22, it was The Weeknd concert. I also went to Bad Bunny, and that was so fun. That’s what my floor music is going to be this year, Bad Bunny.

Who is someone you look up to and why?

I would say Adeline [Kenlin]. She’s a senior and I’m a sophomore, so I feel like I can learn a lot from her experiences here, and I still have a lot to do on the team when she’s gone.

What was your favorite thing you did over winter break?

I’m from New Jersey, so I missed Jersey a lot because of the bagels and stuff like that. So [my family and I] went to the city and just walked around. We got hot chocolate. I ate so much Spanish food — my grandma’s food, my mom’s food. The food was my favorite part.

What are some things you like to do in Iowa City when you’re not competing?

Go to The Dandy Lion. I’m there every week and the waitress knows my order. I walk in, and they already know to set down the chocolate milk. And then she looks at me like, ‘Breakfast sandwich with extra crispy hashbrowns?’ That’s my favorite spot.

Have you brought any of your teammates there?

I took Adeline over Thanksgiving break. I was like, ‘You’re from Iowa City, but you’ve never been to The Dandy Lion?’ So I took her on a little date.

What is your latest guilty pleasure?

Eating Trader Joe’s feta cheese, just straight from the container. I love cheese.

Are there any other athletes from different sports who you are close to?

I came in fall 2022, so my class didn’t have COVID protocol, and I actually had a normal dorm life. So I was able to mingle with basketball, football, volleyball, and we’re still so close and we have group chats. In my apartment building right now, I have two basketball friends I’m really close with that live like a door away, Josh Dix and Dasonte Bowen.

Do you live with any of your teammates or other athletes right now?

I live with Hanna Castillo. She’s also a sophomore, and we’re so close.

Iowa faced Washington a little while ago, who is joining the Big Ten. How was that matchup and are you excited to see them more in the future?

It was really fun. We were really inclusive, took pictures with them, and welcomed them to the Big Ten. Every time we face a Big Ten team, it’s like a rivalry, but everyone is there for each other, and there’s no weirdness.
More to Discover
More in Sports
Iowa players celebrate following a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The Hawkeyes continue a Big Ten-best 11-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Point/Counterpoint: Will Iowa women’s basketball win out the rest of the regular season?
Columbia’s 149-pound Richard Fedalen takes on Iowa’s 149-pound Caleb Rathjen during a meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.
Iowa men’s wrestler Caleb Rathjen carves out spot in lineup
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
GymHawks head coach Larissa Libby praises Adeline Kenlin for her growth
More in Women's Gymnastics
Iowa’s Bailey Libby hugs head coach Larissa Libby during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Libby scored 9.875 on the floor. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Iowa women's gymnastics drops Big Ten opener to Minnesota
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Iowa women’s gymnastics tops No. 23 Washington in season opener
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
About the Contributor
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in