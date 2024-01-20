Photos: No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling vs. Purdue

No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated Purdue, 34-6, during a wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa’s losses came at 125 and 184. Purdue’s No. 2 Matt Ramos defeated Iowa’s No. 1 Drake Ayala, 4-1. The last time Ramos went up against an Iowa opponent was at the 2023 NCAA tournament. Ramos defeated three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee in the semifinals preventing him from defending his title and an attempt at his fourth.

Purdue’s 184-pound James Rowley defeated Iowa’s Aiden Riggins, 5-1.

Iowa garnered bonus points from 133-pound Cullan Schriever, No. 1 141-pound Real Woods, Victor Voinovich III, No. 9 174-pound Patrick Kennedy, No. 14 197-pound Zach Glazier, and 285-pound Bradley Hill.

Next, Iowa will compete against Illinois in Champaign, Illi., on Friday, Jan. 26.