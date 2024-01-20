The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 3 Iowa men's wrestling vs. Purdue
Iowa men's wrestler Cullan Schriever takes advantage of starting role against Purdue
Iowa men’s wrestler Victor Voinovich III impresses in return to lineup against Purdue
Live updates | Iowa men's wrestling hosts dual meet against Purdue
Iowa men’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes look to make statement win against Purdue
Carly Schrum, Sahithi Shankaiahgari, and Ayrton Breckenridge
January 20, 2024

No. 3 Iowa men’s wrestling team defeated Purdue, 34-6, during a wrestling dual at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.

Iowa’s losses came at 125 and 184. Purdue’s No. 2 Matt Ramos defeated Iowa’s No. 1 Drake Ayala, 4-1. The last time Ramos went up against an Iowa opponent was at the 2023 NCAA tournament. Ramos defeated three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee in the semifinals preventing him from defending his title and an attempt at his fourth.

Purdue’s 184-pound James Rowley defeated Iowa’s Aiden Riggins, 5-1.

Iowa garnered bonus points from 133-pound Cullan Schriever, No. 1 141-pound Real Woods, Victor Voinovich III, No. 9 174-pound Patrick Kennedy, No. 14 197-pound Zach Glazier, and 285-pound Bradley Hill.

Next, Iowa will compete against Illinois in Champaign, Illi., on Friday, Jan. 26.

Iowa’s No. 1 125-pound Drake Ayala walks towards the mat during a wrestling dual between No. 3 Iowa and Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers, 34-6.

Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
