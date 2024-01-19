The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational Day One

January 19, 2024

Athletes gathered for the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility and the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center on Friday.

The Hawkeyes hosted Illinois State and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

Iowa’s Tionna Tobias set a facility and meet record with an 8.42 time in the women’s indoor pentathlon 60-meter hurdles. Tobias also set a facility and meet record with her indoor pentathlon long jump of 6.02 meters. These strong records won Tobias the women’s indoor pentathlon with 4,049 points.

University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher also had a strong first day at the invitational. Butcher set a track, meet, and facility record for his 6.90 Heptathlon 60 meters. Butcher also finished first in both the heptathlon long jump (6.98 meters) and the heptathlon shotput (12.97 meters).

Iowa will finish competing in the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday. Iowa will continue its season and host the Black and Gold Invitational in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Theodore Retsinas
Iowa’s Miles Granjean seen in the Men’s Premiere 200m during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track and Field Facility on, Jan. 19, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted Western Illinois, Wisconsin, Bradley, Indian Hills, Illinois, Illinois State, Minnesota State, Minnesota State, Mount Mercy, and Northern Iowa.

Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
Madison Frette, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Madison Frette is a second-year student at The University of Iowa double majoring in Business Analytics and Information Systems and Cinematic Arts. This is her first year working as a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan.
Theodore Retsinas, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Theodore Retsinas is a freshman at the University of Iowa studying Neuroscience. 
