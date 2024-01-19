Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational Day One

Athletes gathered for the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility and the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center on Friday.

The Hawkeyes hosted Illinois State and Wisconsin, competing in events including the pentathlon, weight throwing, field events, and various running events at the indoor track.

Iowa’s Tionna Tobias set a facility and meet record with an 8.42 time in the women’s indoor pentathlon 60-meter hurdles. Tobias also set a facility and meet record with her indoor pentathlon long jump of 6.02 meters. These strong records won Tobias the women’s indoor pentathlon with 4,049 points.

University of Northern Iowa’s Zack Butcher also had a strong first day at the invitational. Butcher set a track, meet, and facility record for his 6.90 Heptathlon 60 meters. Butcher also finished first in both the heptathlon long jump (6.98 meters) and the heptathlon shotput (12.97 meters).

Iowa will finish competing in the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday. Iowa will continue its season and host the Black and Gold Invitational in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.