Review | ‘Anyone But You’ is another basic and predictable romantic comedy

An attractive young woman and a hunky guy despise each other but must fake a relationship until it all goes wrong — and right, when they inevitably fall in love for real.

With a predictable plot, “Anyone but You” is a movie that simply does not stand out. However, it surprises viewers with the strong chemistry between leads Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

They play characters Bea and Ben, whose first date ends poorly, but later use each other to make their exes jealous at a wedding, a trope sharing similarities with the plot of the 2005 comedy “Wedding Crashers.”

Their story follows many romantic comedy clichés, including a big misunderstanding, hate turned to love, almost calling off a wedding, and a grand chase to pronounce one’s love for another.

Despite the hype for the movie generated by the movie’s successful TikTok account, the premise is basic and all too predictable. The trope of a fake relationship between enemies-turned-lovers has been done many times before, and director Will Gluck’s film does not offer any nuance to the genre.

That’s not to say the movie’s goal was to be unique. Its writers knew their trope well, and in that sense, accurately captured the typical, romantic comedy vibe. For what it’s worth, lovers of this genre would likely enjoy the movie.

Sweeney and Powell’s believable sexual tension was the sole driving force of the banal plot with many sweet, funny moments between their characters like falling into the ocean, belting Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” and cooking a grilled cheese that honestly looked delicious.

They act so naturally as a couple that the film has sparked rumors of an offscreen romance. Sweeney’s character’s intrapersonal struggles were the most interesting, with Bea having just dropped out of law school and feeling uncertain of her future.

Even with its flaws, this movie is still enjoyable; it’s funny, sweet, and heartfelt at the right moments.