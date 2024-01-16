The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
‘Chicago Toughness:’ Guard Sydney Affolter brings unmatched energy to Iowa women’s basketball squad.
Asa Hutchinson drops primary bid following disappointing caucus results
Iowa City’s unionized employees receive bonus, wage increase
Heading into the new year, Iowa football boasts plenty of familiar faces
UI DeGowin Blood Center asks for an increase in blood donations
Advertisement

Review | ‘Anyone But You’ is another basic and predictable romantic comedy

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the enemies-to-lovers movie released Dec. 22
Byline photo of Sophia Connolly
Sophia Connolly, Arts Reporter
January 16, 2024
Jan+27%2C+2019%3B+Los+Angeles%2C+CA%2C+USA%3B+Sydney+Sweeney+arrives+at+the+25th+Annual+Screen+Actors+Guild+Awards+at+the+Shrine+Auditorium.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Dan+MacMedan-USA+TODAY+NETWORK
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Jan 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

An attractive young woman and a hunky guy despise each other but must fake a relationship until it all goes wrong — and right, when they inevitably fall in love for real.

With a predictable plot, “Anyone but You” is a movie that simply does not stand out. However, it surprises viewers with the strong chemistry between leads Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

They play characters Bea and Ben, whose first date ends poorly, but later use each other to make their exes jealous at a wedding, a trope sharing similarities with the plot of the 2005 comedy “Wedding Crashers.”

Their story follows many romantic comedy clichés, including a big misunderstanding, hate turned to love, almost calling off a wedding, and a grand chase to pronounce one’s love for another.

Despite the hype for the movie generated by the movie’s successful TikTok account, the premise is basic and all too predictable. The trope of a fake relationship between enemies-turned-lovers has been done many times before, and director Will Gluck’s film does not offer any nuance to the genre.

That’s not to say the movie’s goal was to be unique. Its writers knew their trope well, and in that sense, accurately captured the typical, romantic comedy vibe. For what it’s worth, lovers of this genre would likely enjoy the movie.

Sweeney and Powell’s believable sexual tension was the sole driving force of the banal plot with many sweet, funny moments between their characters like falling into the ocean, belting Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” and cooking a grilled cheese that honestly looked delicious.

They act so naturally as a couple that the film has sparked rumors of an offscreen romance. Sweeney’s character’s intrapersonal struggles were the most interesting, with Bea having just dropped out of law school and feeling uncertain of her future.

Even with its flaws, this movie is still enjoyable; it’s funny, sweet, and heartfelt at the right moments.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Photo contributed by the Tinfoil Hat Committee
The Tinfoil Hat Committee: Still laughing
Callahan Morton and Callum Swanson pose for a portrait at the Voxman Music Building on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Morton and Swanson are engaged undergraduate students studying at the University of Iowa.
How UI couples found their ‘I do’ in the classroom corridors
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark laughs while receiving the AP Player of the Year award during a 2023 NCAA Final Four press conferences and open practices at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Photos: 2023 - Year in Photos
More in Reviews
FilmScene Cinema is seen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Review | Studio Ghibli’s newest film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ captures all the nostalgia
FilmScene Cinema is seen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Review | ‘Saltburn’ didn’t nail the pacing or focus required for a film of its nature
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Review | “May December” is a brilliantly performed highlight of 2023 cinema
About the Contributor
Sophia Connolly
(she/her/hers)
Sophia Connolly is a first-year honors student studying journalism and mass communications. She is interested in politics, community events and exploring unique perspectives. After college, she plans to go to law school or graduate school.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in