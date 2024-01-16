‘Poor Things’ raises expectations for avant-garde cinema as a stylistically impeccable film

“Poor Things” is the fourth feature-length film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, whose bizarre screenwriting and cinematography style has cultivated a niche audience of viewers who adore his technique.

The premiere of this film has carved a peak within Lanthimos’ career, as he utilizes his peculiar filmic methodtactical way.

Lanthimos has always been a director who pioneers new filmmaking techniques. However, “Poor Things” is undoubtedly his most technically advanced and well-written project. The strange subject matter of the plot unfolds while the audience is given never-before-seen visuals to examine thoroughly.

Language is utilized very cleverly in this film, or rather its lack thereof: Emma Stone’s character grows from possessing almost no vocabulary to becoming borderline eloquent in her later years.

The writing carries the project, allowing the likes of actors Willem Dafoe, the scientist named God who created Bella, and Mark Ruffalo, a man who becomes disturbingly infatuated with the innocent woman to perfectly execute the off-putting and flagrant way characters speak to each other in a Lanthimos project.

Each section of the plot is bookended with a title card, dividing the story into chapter-like sections and making the project feel as if the weight of each chapter is building onto the next — almost paralleling how Bella’s own knowledge is being built and expanded from.

Further, these title cards are some of the most visually appealing transitional devices that have ever been utilized in filmmaking. Its visual elements perfectly embody the vibe the film is trying to capture, beautifully embodying the Gothic style of the film and drawing the viewer further into the plot as it unravels.

Lanthimos as a director has always implemented a unique filming style that feels canted or off-tilt, but this project allowed him to implement his uncanny style within both the cinematography and structure of the film.

The acting, writing, and direction of this film are all undoubtedly successes and there is little to take away that could be seen as a flaw. “Poor Things” heavily invested its audience in its unconventional premise and successfully delivered a tale for those infatuated with the bizarre.