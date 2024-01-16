The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball pounds Wisconsin, 96-50, behind efficient offensive night
IC City Council adopts lower height limit for residential buildings in northside
Iowa caucuses see record-low voter turnout
Iowa men’s and women’s basketball play games through poor weather despite cancellations across the state.
‘Chicago Toughness:’ Guard Sydney Affolter brings unmatched energy to Iowa women’s basketball squad.
Advertisement

‘Poor Things’ raises expectations for avant-garde cinema as a stylistically impeccable film

‘Poor Things’ centers on Bella Baxter, a grown woman with the mind of a child, who navigates the virtues and vices of her dystopian-gothic environment.
Byline photo of Caden Gantenbein
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
January 16, 2024
Jan+7%2C+2024%3B+Beverly+Hills%2C+CA%2C+USA%3B+Yorgos+Lanthimos%2C+Emma+Stone%2C+Willem+Dafoe%2C+Mark+Ruffalo+and+Ramy+Youssef+pose+in+the+press+room+with+the+awards+for+Best+Motion+Picture+-+Musical+or+Comedy+and+Best+Performance+by+a+Female+Actor+in+a+Motion+Picture+-+Drama+for+Poor+Things+at+the+Beverly+Hilton+Hotel+in+Beverly+Hills%2C+Calif..+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Dan+MacMedan-USA+TODAY
Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY
Jan 7, 2024; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with the awards for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Poor Things” at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

“Poor Things” is the fourth feature-length film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, whose bizarre screenwriting and cinematography style has cultivated a niche audience of viewers who adore his technique.

The premiere of this film has carved a peak within Lanthimos’ career, as he utilizes his peculiar filmic methodtactical way.

Lanthimos has always been a director who pioneers new filmmaking techniques. However, “Poor Things” is undoubtedly his most technically advanced and well-written project. The strange subject matter of the plot unfolds while the audience is given never-before-seen visuals to examine thoroughly.

Language is utilized very cleverly in this film, or rather its lack thereof: Emma Stone’s character grows from possessing almost no vocabulary to becoming borderline eloquent in her later years.

The writing carries the project, allowing the likes of actors Willem Dafoe, the scientist named God who created Bella, and Mark Ruffalo, a man who becomes disturbingly infatuated with the innocent woman to perfectly execute the off-putting and flagrant way characters speak to each other in a Lanthimos project.

Each section of the plot is bookended with a title card, dividing the story into chapter-like sections and making the project feel as if the weight of each chapter is building onto the next — almost paralleling how Bella’s own knowledge is being built and expanded from.

Further, these title cards are some of the most visually appealing transitional devices that have ever been utilized in filmmaking. Its visual elements perfectly embody the vibe the film is trying to capture, beautifully embodying the Gothic style of the film and drawing the viewer further into the plot as it unravels.

Lanthimos as a director has always implemented a unique filming style that feels canted or off-tilt, but this project allowed him to implement his uncanny style within both the cinematography and structure of the film.

The acting, writing, and direction of this film are all undoubtedly successes and there is little to take away that could be seen as a flaw. “Poor Things” heavily invested its audience in its unconventional premise and successfully delivered a tale for those infatuated with the bizarre.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Ivy Schaefer, 9, and Maddy MacKenzie, 8, climb on a snow fort at Longfellow Elementary School in Iowa City on Thursday, January 11, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day.
Fashion guide: Winter weather warmth, but stylish
Jan 27, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK
Review | ‘Anyone But You’ is another basic and predictable romantic comedy
Photo contributed by the Tinfoil Hat Committee
The Tinfoil Hat Committee: Still laughing
More in Reviews
FilmScene Cinema is seen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Review | Studio Ghibli’s newest film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ captures all the nostalgia
FilmScene Cinema is seen on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Review | ‘Saltburn’ didn’t nail the pacing or focus required for a film of its nature
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Review | “May December” is a brilliantly performed highlight of 2023 cinema
About the Contributor
Caden Gantenbein, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Caden Gantenbein is a screenwriting major as well as a film minor. He is a junior starting this fall and this is his first semester at the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in