Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball v. Wisconsin

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 96-50, in the teams’ second matchup of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. Iowa is on a Big Ten-best 15-game winning streak.

After Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke tweaked her knee in practice, centers Sharon Goodman, Addison O’Grady, and forward AJ Ediger stepped up to the position. Goodman started her first game since Dec. 16, 2023, and Ediger scored a career-best against a Big Ten team with seven points.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA’s fourth all-time leading scorer after surpassing Baylor’s Brittany Griener with 3,306 points, led the Hawkeyes in points with 32 during her 32 minutes and 49 seconds of action.

Iowa faces Ohio State on Sunday, Jan. 21, in Columbus, Ohio, at 11:00 a.m.