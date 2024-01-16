The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball forces season-high 28 turnovers during 40-point win versus Wisconsin
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball pounds Wisconsin, 96-50, behind efficient offensive night
IC City Council adopts lower height limit for residential buildings in northside
Iowa caucuses see record-low voter turnout
Iowa men’s and women’s basketball play games through poor weather despite cancellations across the state.
Advertisement

Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball v. Wisconsin

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith and Sahithi Shankaiahgari
January 16, 2024

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Wisconsin Badgers, 96-50, in the teams’ second matchup of the season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday. Iowa is on a Big Ten-best 15-game winning streak.

After Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke tweaked her knee in practice, centers Sharon Goodman, Addison O’Grady, and forward AJ Ediger stepped up to the position. Goodman started her first game since Dec. 16, 2023, and Ediger scored a career-best against a Big Ten team with seven points.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA’s fourth all-time leading scorer after surpassing Baylor’s Brittany Griener with 3,306 points, led the Hawkeyes in points with 32 during her 32 minutes and 49 seconds of action.

Iowa faces Ohio State on Sunday, Jan. 21, in Columbus, Ohio, at 11:00 a.m.

2024_01_16_IowaWBBvWisco_GS_001
Gallery18 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa huddles up during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 96-50. Iowa is on a Big Ten-best 15-game winning streak.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.
Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus
Iowa runners hug after completing the 60m race during the 2024 Hawkeye Invitational at the Hawkeye Indoor Track Facility on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. The Hawkeyes hosted ten schools to compete in a variety of field and running events.
Photos: 2024 Hawkeye Invitational
Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke celebrates a basket during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Stuelke played for 23 minutes and 17 minutes, shooting 2-of-4 in the paint. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 84-57.
Photos: No. 3 Iowa women's basketball vs. No. 14 Indiana
More in Photo
University of Iowa student Thumini Dias watches snowfall for the first time on the UI campus in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. A snowstorm swept across Iowa on Jan. 9, and Iowa City reported 15 inches of snow as of 8 p.m. that day.
Photos: A week of snow in Iowa City
Iowa guard, Tony Perkins jumps to block a pass from Nebraska forward, Rienk Mast during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 94-76.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Nebraska
Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin performs on the bars during a gymnastics meet between No. 23 Iowa and No. 21 Washington at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Kenlin scored 9.850 on the bars. In the fourth meeting between Iowa and Washington, the Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 196.400-196.250.
Photos: No. 23 Iowa gymnastics vs. No. 21 Washington
More in Sports
Iowa guard Kate Martin plays during a women’s basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Wisconsin at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2023.
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball pounds Wisconsin, 96-50, behind efficient offensive night
Isabelle Woody during the Jimmy Grant Invitational at the Hawkeye indoor track facility on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Woody is a sophomore and is a recent transfer from University of California Santa Barbara.
Q&A | Multi-event track and field athlete Isabelle Woody talks with The Daily Iowan
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz listens to a question during a press conference with head coaches at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. I guess that is my biggest complaint and there is not a transparency when you talk about NIL, a lot of embellishment, a lot of stuff going on out there, Ferentz said.
Iowa football: An early look at the 2024 season
About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in