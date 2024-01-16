The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus
Pundits react to Iowa Republican caucuses, Trump win and race for second
DeSantis follows far behind Trump with second place in caucuses
Ramaswamy suspends campaign after dismal Iowa Republican caucuses results
Trump trounces challengers with over 30 point lead in Iowa caucuses
Advertisement

Photos: 2024 Iowa Caucus

DI Visuals Staff
January 16, 2024

Former President Donald Trump won the Iowa Republican caucus on Monday night. 

After precincts closed, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fell in second place followed by South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. This was an upset for Haley who was projected by the Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll to come in second with 20 percent of votes as of Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. 

With Haley being the closest challenger to Trump, polls indicated that her supporters were 9 percent extremely enthusiastic in comparison to Trump’s 49 percent. 

In the previous poll, DeSantis sat ahead of Haley with 19 percent while Haley was at 16 percent. 

It was predicted that the wind chill warnings and varying road conditions across the state with recent blizzards could affect the turnout for candidates. 

The National Weather Service’s website predicted that highs in Des Moines could reach 1 degree Fahrenheit with a wind chill as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit. Iowa City temptress could reach temperatures as high as -4 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill values as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Despite hazardous weather, Iowans made it out to caucus sites across the state. 

The Iowa Democrats held in-person caucus meetings but will send in presidential preference cards by mail until Feb. 19. The Democratic results will not be revealed until Super Tuesday on March 5. 

The first state to release numbers for the Democratic Party will be South Carolina when traditionally South Carolina comes after Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. 

The change follows the 2020 Iowa Caucuses after the Democratic National Committee criticized the time and accessibility of the caucuses. In 2020, it took the Democratic Party about a week to have results totaled. 

The next opportunity for Republicans to place their votes will be in New Hampshire on Friday, Jan. 23, 2024.

2024_01_16_NikkiHaleyCaucus_CBsequence0003
Gallery27 Photos
Cody Blissett
A podium for Nikki Haley is seen before a watch party for the Iowa caucuses at the Marriott on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Haley ended the night in third place falling short under candidate Ron DeSantis by just over one percent.

More to Discover
More in Featured
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his caucus night watch party at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Trump’s early victory and dominant position before the start of caucus night proved to be true as 51 percent of Republicans voted for Trump’s appearance in the 2024 presidential election as of 10:20 p.m. At the event, Trump spoke to over 300 supporters at his watch party about his goals and putting America first.
Trump trounces challengers with over 30 point lead in Iowa caucuses
Former President Donald Trump speaks during Trump’s Commit to Caucus Rally at Des Moines Area Community College in Newton, Iowa on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The Iowa caucuses take place on Jan. 15. Trump spoke on topics varying from standing up to China, stopping President Joe Biden’s push for electric cars, strengthening the southern border, and ethanol in addition to other topics.
Live Updates | Iowa Caucus Results
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall shoots a three-pointer during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Marshall is 12-for-22 in 3-pointers in her last three games. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 84-57.
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | No. 2 Hawkeyes welcome Wisconsin, visit No. 18 Ohio State
More in Iowa Caucuses
An attendee watches Fox News coverage of the Iowa caucuses before a watch party for Nikki Hayley at the Marriott on Jordan Creek Pkwy in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
Pundits react to Iowa Republican caucuses, Trump win and race for second
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.
DeSantis follows far behind Trump with second place in caucuses
Liliana Corbett adjusts merchandise during a campaign event for Republican Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy at the Hilton Garden Inn in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Ramaswamy spoke to over a hundred supporters about his values and ideas on topics involving veteran care, climate change, and the First Amendment.
Ramaswamy suspends campaign after dismal Iowa Republican caucuses results
More in Latest News
City council member Mazahir Salih collects donations from caucus goers during the Iowa Democratic caucuses at City High School in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa Democrats regroup at unorthodox caucus
Caucus-goer Laura Swart fills out her voter registration during the Iowa caucuses at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday, Jan. 15th, 2024. (Carly Schrum/The Daily Iowan)
JoCo Republican caucusgoers back Haley, wins by one vote
Caucus-goer Jasmyn Jordan speaks in support of Former President Donald Trump and 2024 Presidential Candidate during the Iowa caucuses at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday, Jan. 15th, 2024. (Carly Schrum/The Daily Iowan)
UI Iowa caucus precincts see low student turnout
About the Contributors
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in