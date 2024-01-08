Photos: Iowa City students walk out for gun reform

Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry.

Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of the City High School campus and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest on Monday afternoon.

“I would say to [Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds] that thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Iowa City High School senior said. “She has the power to actually make things better materially and change the way that we have to go to school in fear…I want her to actually do something to protect us as students.”

Alejandro Rojas contributed to this report.