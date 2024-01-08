Photos: Iowa City students walk out for gun reform

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Grace Smith and Kathy Le
January 8, 2024

Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry.

Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of the City High School campus and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest on Monday afternoon.

“I would say to [Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds] that thoughts and prayers are not enough,” Iowa City High School senior said. “She has the power to actually make things better materially and change the way that we have to go to school in fear…I want her to actually do something to protect us as students.”

Alejandro Rojas contributed to this report. 

Grace Smith
Iowa City High School senior Reyna Roach looks over at other students during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Following the first mass shooting of 2024 at Perry High School on Jan. 4, high school students across Iowa walked out of school in solidarity with the community of Perry. Over a hundred students from various Iowa City schools started outside of Iowa City High School and walked downtown to the Old Capitol on the Pentacrest.

Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
Kathy Le, Photojournalist
(she/her/hers)
Kathy Le is a fourth-year student at The University of Iowa majoring in 3D design and Art History. This is her first year working as a photojournalist of Daily Iowan.
