Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration

DES MOINES — Lawmakers gathered for the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday. After the House and Senate adjourned for the day over 300 students made their way to the Capitol for a March for Our Lives demonstration after the Jan. 4 school shooting in Perry, Iowa.

Before the adjournment, in the house, lawmakers held a moment of silence for the shooting and spoke of the actions that needed to take place in the state to fix the problem.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa “The People’s Agenda” press conference led into the demonstration.

At the demonstration, students called out lawmakers on the topic of gun violence and delivered a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds.