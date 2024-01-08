The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa lawmakers pin tax reform, cost reduction as top priorities for 2024
Iowa students stage walkout to demand stricter gun laws after Perry shooting
Iowa lawmakers prioritize gun safety, school security in opening remarks
Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration
Iowa football's Quinn Schulte announces return for extra season of eligibility
Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration

Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
January 8, 2024

DES MOINES — Lawmakers gathered for the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday. After the House and Senate adjourned for the day over 300 students made their way to the Capitol for a March for Our Lives demonstration after the Jan. 4 school shooting in Perry, Iowa.

Before the adjournment, in the house, lawmakers held a moment of silence for the shooting and spoke of the actions that needed to take place in the state to fix the problem.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa “The People’s Agenda” press conference led into the demonstration.

At the demonstration, students called out lawmakers on the topic of gun violence and delivered a letter to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

2024_01_08_legislativesessiondayone_slides_0001
Gallery23 Photos
Ayrton Breckenridge
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.

Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
