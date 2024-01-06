Photos: Women’s wresting NWCA National Duals

CEDAR FALLS- Iowa claimed the title of NWCA National Dual Champion in Cedar Falls on Saturday.

After coming off a strong 49-1 win over Adrian College, the Hawkeyes continued to dominate in the semifinal round. No. 2 Iowa started the day with a semifinal match between King University, winning 31-8. In a close match to win the title, Iowa trailed behind, then came back to win, 21-20, against North Central College.

The Hawkeyes will take the mat again on Jan. 21, 2024, for the Iowa Duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.