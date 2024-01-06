The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro forgoes NFL Draft, will return to Iowa for sixth season
Photos: Florida Gov. and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Iowa women’s wrestling advances to semifinals at NWCA National Duals
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Rutgers behind Clark’s 14th-career triple-double
Advertisement

Photos: Women’s wresting NWCA National Duals

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
January 6, 2024

CEDAR FALLS-  Iowa claimed the title of NWCA National Dual Champion in Cedar Falls on Saturday. 

After coming off a strong 49-1 win over Adrian College, the Hawkeyes continued to dominate in the semifinal round. No. 2 Iowa started the day with a semifinal match between King University, winning 31-8. In a close match to win the title, Iowa trailed behind, then came back to win, 21-20, against North Central College. 

The Hawkeyes will take the mat again on Jan. 21, 2024, for the Iowa Duals at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. 

2024_01_03_WOMENSDUALDAY2_IT0001
Gallery14 Photos
Isabella Tisdale
The Iowa Women’s wrestling team huddles with Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun before the finals round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and North Central College on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated North Central College, 21-20.

More to Discover
More in Multimedia
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark hypes up the crowd after scoring a game-ending 3-pointer at a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 76-73.
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Michigan State
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. In his first career start, Iamaleava carried the ball 15 times for 27 yards and three touchdowns. The Volunteers defeated the Hawkeyes, 35-0.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Fans walk into the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest at Tinker Field next to Camping World Stadium before the matchup between No. 17 Iowa and No. 21 Tennessee in Orlando, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl FanFest & Pregame
More in Photo
The Hawkeye Marching Band performs during a pep rally ahead of the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl with Iowa and Tennessee fans at Pointe Orlando in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Both the Hawkeyes and Volunteers hosted spirit squads, marching bands, mascots, and more during the two hours of cheering and sunshine.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Iowa and Tennessee pep rallies
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark laughs while receiving the AP Player of the Year award during a 2023 NCAA Final Four press conferences and open practices at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Photos: 2023 - Year in Photos
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz listens to a question during a press conference with head coaches at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. I guess that is my biggest complaint and there is not a transparency when you talk about NIL, a lot of embellishment, a lot of stuff going on out there, Ferentz said.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl head coaches press conference
More in Sports
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery watches action during a mens basketball game between Iowa and North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 112-71.
Iowa men's basketball earns first conference win of season with nine-point triumph over Rutgers
Iowa’s 130-pound Lily Luft shows off the tigerhawk during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.
Iowa women’s wrestling advances to semifinals at NWCA National Duals
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball up the court during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Michigan State in a sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball crushes Rutgers behind Clark’s 14th-career triple-double
About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in