Iowa City schools pauses removal of 68 books

Iowa City schools paused the removal of 68 books from school libraries after a federal judge temporarily blocked a new Iowa law last week.

A federal judge in Des Moines ruled that the majority of Senate File 496, which banned books that depict sex acts from public schools and prohibited instruction on LGBTQ+ topics in kindergarten through sixth grades, is not enforceable.

The Iowa City Community School District announced the removal of 68 books from library shelves in October to comply with the Iowa law.

Iowa City schools Superintendent Matt Degner said in an email to students, parents, and staff on Friday afternoon that the district will pause all measures being enacted to comply with the law except for the portion of the law that remains in effect. This includes returning all books previously set to be removed to school library shelves and resuming any instruction regarding LGBTQ+ topics in kindergarten through sixth grades.

This decision was in response to two lawsuits filed by state civil rights and education advocates where they argued that the law violated student’s First Amendment rights.

The federal judge did allow part of the law to remain while the court decided its fate. Under the judge's order, schools would still be required to inform parents and guardians if their student asks for any gender-affirming measures at school including going by a preferred name or using preferred pronouns.

“While we navigate the legal landscape surrounding Senate File 496, the federal lawsuit, and the newly issued injunction, our primary focus remains on maintaining a safe, welcoming, and respectful space for every student,” Degner wrote. “Please rest assured that the well-being and inclusivity of our community continue to be our top priorities.”

Several Iowa City High School students shared their concerns on the book removals at a Nov. 14 school board meeting.

“SF 496 is a very scary bill because it can harm our teachers because the teachers being most threatened by this bill are the teachers, I know are most important to keep in our schools,” Iowa City schools senior Reyna Roach said.

Iowa City Schools did not immediately respond to a request for further comment from The Daily Iowan.