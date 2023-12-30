The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's basketball enters 2024 on 10-game win streak with win over Minnesota
Federal judge blocks some of Iowa book ban law
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party in Orlando
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz discusses Luke Lachey return, Hawkeye players detail offseason plans
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Day For Kids
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks some of Iowa book ban law

A federal judge called the law “wildly broad” and temporarily blocked its enforcement which was scheduled to start on Jan. 1.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
December 30, 2023
Photo+Illustration+by+Cody+Blissett
Cody Blissett
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett

A federal judge halted the implementation of most of an Iowa law that would ban books that depict “sex acts” and prohibit instruction regarding LGBTQ+ topics in kindergarten through sixth grade on Friday. 

U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Locher temporarily blocked most of the law that would have gone into effect on Jan. 1 in the 46-page order. He declined to strike a section of the law requiring schools to notify parents if a student requests gender-affirming accommodations like going by a preferred name. 

The order temporarily blocked the majority of Senate File 496 a law spearheaded by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in the 2023 legislative session. The law passed with most Republicans supporting the measure in the Iowa House and Senate. Reynolds signed the law on May 26. 

Locher said the law was “wildly broad” and that when defining “sex acts” in Iowa code, the law is defined in generic terms. 

“The sweeping restrictions in Senate File 496 are unlikely to satisfy the First Amendment under any standard of scrutiny and thus may not be enforced while

the case is pending,” Locher wrote. “The Court has been unable to locate a single case upholding the constitutionality of a school library restriction even remotely similar to Senate File 496.” 

The order is in response to two lawsuits filed by Iowa Safe Schools, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ youth in education, in collaboration with Lambda Legal and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, and one of America’s largest book publishers Penguin Random House. 

K-12 schools have struggled to interpret the law with no guidance being released by the Iowa Department of Education regarding the law. However, draft guidance has been discussed by the Iowa Board of Education at a December meeting of the board. 

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds criticized the ruling in a news release on Friday evening. Reynolds said the law is “clearly defined” and she was “extremely disappointed” in the ruling. 

“The fact that we’re even arguing these issues is ridiculous,” Reynolds said. “The real debate should be about why society is so intent on over-sexualizing our young children. It’s wrong, and I will continue to do my part to protect their innocence.”

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, whose office argued the case in district court, echoed Reynolds’ disappointment with the district court decision. 

“Sexually explicit books do not belong in our elementary-school libraries or classrooms,” Bird said in a Friday evening news release. “Not only is it common sense, it’s the law.”

Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, applauded the ruling and said that now Iowa educators can go about the new year without worrying about legal reprisal. 

“We are incredibly proud of the thousands of education professionals and employees in Iowa’s public schools,” Beranek said.

Nathan Maxwell, senior attorney at Lambda Legal, an LGBTQ+ legal advocacy organization, said the district court’s ruling sends a strong message to the state.=

“We are glad our clients, Iowa families, and students will be able to continue the school year free from the harms caused by these parts of this unconstitutional law,” Maxwell said in a news release.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
From left; Beth Fisher, Rhonda Bender, and Teri Zurcher cheer during a watch party at Tin Roof in Orlando, Fla., to observe the matchup between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Minnesota that took place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 94-71.
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party in Orlando
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker answers questions during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz discusses Luke Lachey return, Hawkeye players detail offseason plans
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson and linebackers Jaden Harrell and Jayden Montgomery ride the SkyCoaster during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Day For Kids
More in Politics
Nikki Haley speaks to the audience during a Women for Nikki town hall in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Haley spoke about her goals as president including veteran care, securing the border, and abortion laws
Haley vows to be ‘generational leader,’ talks abortion policy at Davenport event
An audience member waits for Nikki Haley to speak before a Women for Nikki town hall in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
Photos: Women for Nikki Town Hall
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets his supporters after an event hosted by super PAC Never Back Down at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Southwest Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. In a crowd of 60 supporters, DeSantis emphasized his record as Governor of Florida and the legislative results he helped deliver in the state. “I don’t say things idly, when I’m doing it I think about how I’m going to actually get it accomplished,” DeSantis said.
Photos: Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
More in State Politics
A child plays at the Arc of Southeast Iowa’s Bill Reagan Children’s Center in Iowa City on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. The children’s center serves children ages 3 months to 5 years.
End of federal funding threatens child care access for 13,000 Iowa children
Photo contributed by Dave Pautsch
Davenport Republican to challenge Rep. Miller-Meeks in primary
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 90th Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Iowa City K-12 student lead plaintiff in lawsuit to block Iowa law
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in