Iowa City school district removes 68 books in compliance with state law

The Iowa City Community School District on Monday removed 68 books from its library shelves across its K-12 schools in compliance with Senate File 496.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law on May 23 that banned books describing or depicting sexual acts from school libraries, something now being done by local schools.



The law also gives parents access to easily transfer their student between schools, prohibits the teaching of gender identity and sexual orientation before seventh grade, and alerts parents if their child requests to use new pronouns.

In an email sent to families, Iowa City schools Superintendent Matt Denger said the district was working to comply with the new law, and to that end, had created a team of administrators, curriculum coordinators, teachers, and teacher librarians who have been reviewing the books in the district's catalog.

“We have full confidence in their ability to conduct this review process diligently and responsibly,” Denger wrote. “Our commitment to this process remains unwavering, and the work is ongoing.”

His email included a link to a Google Document that contains the full list of books, a list he wrote will not be final as the review process of books remains ongoing. Some of the removed books including, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Denger wrote that the final deadline to publish a final list is Jan. 1, 2024.

“Please know that this commitment to compliance will not deter us from our dedication to our students' well-being and to creating inclusive learning environments,” Denger wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this new legislation.”