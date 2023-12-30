Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Minnesota

The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated Minnesota, 94-71, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during Alumni Day on Saturday, improving their record to 13-1.

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Hayley greeted spectators and cheered on the Hawkeyes throughout the game.

After a one-week break for the holidays, Iowa started the game off strong, taking the lead right away.

Before the end of the half, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke the record for Big Ten’s all-time assist leader. Clark ended the game with 35 points and 10 assists.

Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke led the team in rebounds with eight as well as leading the team behind Clark in points with 19

The Golden Gophers led close behind Iowa, with their starters averaging 11 points each, with guard Amaya Battle leading the way with 16 points and five assists.

The Hawkeyes will take on the Michigan State Spartans at home this Tuesday, Jan. 2.