Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Loyola-Chicago

The No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Loyola-Chicago, 98-69, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday concluding non-conference play.

Coming off of a win against Cleveland State last Saturday, the Hawkeyes entered the matchup 11-1 while the Ramblers entered with a 6-4 record.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark had 35 points and 17 rebounds throughout the game. Following close behind was Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Loyola-Chicago forward Emma Nolan led the Ramblers with 15 points while guard Sam Galanopoulous trailed closely behind with 14 points.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will continue their season with a game against the Minnesota Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.