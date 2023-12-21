The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Loyola-Chicago

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Byline photo of Ayrton Breckenridge
Isabella Tisdale, Sahithi Shankaiahgari, and Ayrton Breckenridge
December 21, 2023

The No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team defeated Loyola-Chicago, 98-69, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday concluding non-conference play.

Coming off of a win against Cleveland State last Saturday, the Hawkeyes entered the matchup 11-1 while the Ramblers entered with a 6-4 record. 

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark had 35 points and 17 rebounds throughout the game. Following close behind was Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke with 20 points and 8 rebounds. 

Loyola-Chicago forward Emma Nolan led the Ramblers with 15 points while guard Sam Galanopoulous trailed closely behind with 14 points. 

The Iowa Hawkeyes will continue their season with a game against the Minnesota Gophers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023.

2023_12_21_iowawbbloyola_slides_0001
Gallery23 Photos
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark prepares to shoot the ball during a women’s basketball game between No.4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69. There were 14,998 fans in attendance.

An audience member waits for Nikki Haley to speak before a Women for Nikki town hall in Davenport on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
Photos: Women for Nikki Town Hall
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets his supporters after an event hosted by super PAC Never Back Down at the Veterans of Foreign Wars hall in Southwest Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. In a crowd of 60 supporters, DeSantis emphasized his record as Governor of Florida and the legislative results he helped deliver in the state. “I don’t say things idly, when I’m doing it I think about how I’m going to actually get it accomplished,” DeSantis said.
Photos: Ron DeSantis campaigns in Cedar Rapids
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during game two of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Clark played for 30 minutes and 36 seconds. The Hawkeyes defeated the Vikings, 104-75.
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Cleveland State in Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase
Iowa forward Payton Sandfort celebrates during game one of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between Iowa men’s basketball and Florida A&M at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Florida A&M in Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase
Michigan Forward Olivier Nkamhoua blocks Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery’s shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes, 90-80. Nkamhoua had ten rebounds and scored 12 points during the game.
Photos: Men's basketball vs. Michigan
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark holds up her number to substitute into the game during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Wisconsin at a sold-out Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 87-65.
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Wisconsin
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark dribbles the ball during a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball extends to 12-1 with 98-69 win over Loyola-Chicago, triple-double from Caitlin Clark
Iowa Guard Brock Harding shoots a three with a defender in his face during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hornets 98-67. Harding had seven assists against the Hornets
Iowa men's basketball topples UMBC, 103-81, behind overpowering run to close out the first half
Iowa helmets sit on the sidelines before a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.
Iowa football signs 21 scholarship players on National Signing Day
About the Contributors
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
