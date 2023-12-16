Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Cleveland State in Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

December 16, 2023

The No. 4 Hawkeyes defeated Cleveland State 104-75, at the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase in a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday. 14, 786 fans attended the contest.

Cleveland State guard Destiney Leo, who was named the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year and averages 20.7 points per game, is out for the season. So, Mickayla Perdue stepped up and scored 24 points for the Vikings.

But, that wasn’t enough to outshoot Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who led Iowa in points with 38. Iowa shot 44 points in the paint compared to the Vikings’ 22.

The Hawkeyes face Loyola-Chicago in Iowa City on Dec. 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gets introduced during game two of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Cleveland State at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. Clark led the team in points with 38. The Hawkeyes defeated the Vikings, 104-75.

About the Contributor
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
