Photos: No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Cleveland State in Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase

The No. 4 Hawkeyes defeated Cleveland State 104-75, at the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase in a sold-out Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday. 14, 786 fans attended the contest.

Cleveland State guard Destiney Leo, who was named the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year and averages 20.7 points per game, is out for the season. So, Mickayla Perdue stepped up and scored 24 points for the Vikings.

But, that wasn’t enough to outshoot Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who led Iowa in points with 38. Iowa shot 44 points in the paint compared to the Vikings’ 22.

The Hawkeyes face Loyola-Chicago in Iowa City on Dec. 21 at 5:00 p.m.