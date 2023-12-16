Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Florida A&M in Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Byline photo of Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Photojournalist
December 16, 2023

The Hawkeyes defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers, 88-52, at the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday. Iowa improved to 6-5 on the season in the team’s first game in Des Moines since 2018 against Northern Iowa.

In game one of the Hawkeye double-header, Iowa forward Owen Freeman led Iowa in points with 14. After three straight losses — the most frequent loss against Michigan with a final score of 90-80 — Iowa persisted.

The No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball team faces off at 6:00 p.m. for game two of the doubleheader.

The men’s team will face the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in Iowa City on Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7:00 p.m.

2023_12_16_IowaMBBvFloridaAM_GS_0001
Gallery16 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery gets introduced during game one of the Hy-Vee Hawkeye Showcase between Iowa men’s basketball and Florida A&M at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

