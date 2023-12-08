Iowa men’s wrestling continues to figure out lineup in final non conference dual

Iowa men’s wrestler Cullan Schriever pulled off a 9-6 upset against Columbia’s No. 11 Angelino Rini in the 133-pounder’s season debut.

Schriever confirmed after Iowa’s 38-3 win over Columbia that he was suspended by the NCAA due to the sports gambling probe and finally got the “green light” to wrestle.

“I really think that I’ve grown a lot,” Schriever said. “I’m honestly thankful that all of this stuff happened because it made me a better person, a better wrestler, and I feel like I almost figured my life out a little bit throughout all the adversity.”

Schriever acknowledged that he broke NCAA rules but also said he didn’t feel like the punishment fit the crime. But he said he learned from his actions and is ready to move forward with the season.

Brands was impressed with how Schriever responded after the suspension and once again voiced his displeasure with how the NCAA has handled the sports gambling investigation.

“Our team is very resilient,” Schriever said of the team’s response to the suspension. “The bond that we have, the brotherhood that we have, is something special, and no matter what comes to us as a team or individually, we will get through everything.”

Schriever was one of four wrestlers listed on the probable lineup sheet at 133 for Iowa. No. 9 Brody Teske had wrestled in Iowa’s previous duals at the weight and has made six appearances for the Hawkeyes this year.

Iowa head coach Tom Brands said Schriever “wanted the match, ” so they went with him.

“We’re going to weigh in four guys at 133 until we figure it out,” Brands said. “Schriever took a good step forward.”

The junior found himself down three after the first, but a takedown in the second brought him back within one after an escape from Rini.

“I could feel I was wearing on him for sure,” Schriever said. “I made it hard on him, and I feel like the rest of the match I could feel him weathering down a little bit.”

Schriever faced a significant deficit in riding time, essentially putting him down three after Rini scored an escape to open the third. With that in mind, Schriever stayed aggressive and scored a takedown to tie it up at six and send it to sudden victory.

“Things weren’t going his way; he dug himself out of a hole,” Brands said of Schriever’s performance. “There were some things that you look for that are admirable qualities”

Schriever secured a takedown in the extra period, sending the Hawkeye faithful to their feet yelling, “Three.”

“Right now, it’s relax and recover, and then whatever the coaching staff has in store for me next, I trust them with everything,” Schriever said. “I’m looking forward to the Soldier Salute already.”

Schriever wasn’t the only one to make his season debut, as Iowa’s Caleb Rathjen wrestled Richard Fedalen at 149.

Rathjen got the call over No. 9 Victor Voinovich, who competed in the Hawkeyes’ previous duals at 149.

Rathjen impressed in front of the home crowd with a 16-3 major decision, securing multiple takedowns in the third period.

“I saw a guy that can hit holds,” Brands said of Rathjen. “He’s been a little bit hesitant in the past. Maybe a little inconsistent, and he’s hitting holds, and he’s got more to show, too.”

Brands emphasized that the team is still figuring out its lineup and said they need to figure it out soon with conference competition approaching.

“We need 10 weight classes contributing,” Brands said. “That’s what we’re looking for; we need 10 weight classes.”