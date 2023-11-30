The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa football’s kicking unit has a vast array of personalities, but shares a passion for production
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is OK after choking during a private Senate lunch
UI Office of the Ombudsperson sees drop in new visitors during last school year
Iowa City starting new energy efficiency incentive program to help reach climate goals
Iowa DNR conducts first study on gray foxes to understand a dramatic population decline
Advertisement

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 14 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 30, 2023
Iowa+offensive+lineman+Tyler+Elsbury+celebrates+after+a+turnover+during+a+football+game+between+No.+17+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Memorial+Stadium+in+Lincoln+Nebraska+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+23%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cornhuskers+13-10.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury celebrates after a turnover during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.

No. 2 Michigan @ No. 16 Iowa 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (45-27): Michigan – Charles Woodson would pick Iowa. He knows what good defense is.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (42-30): Michigan – I hope the Hawks prove me wrong. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (48-24): Iowa – I’m going down with the ship.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (42-30): Michigan – The Wolverines are rolling with the return of ole’ sneaky Jim. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (37-35): Iowa – I’m doing this because I desperately need to gain a game on everyone.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (45-27): Michigan – I really want to pick Iowa, just because I know a Hawkeye win angers the national media. 

Jason Brummond, Publisher (48-24): Michigan – Michigan is like Iowa on defense, but with an offense like, well, Michigan.

No. 1 Georgia @ No. 8 Alabama 

McGowan: Georgia – Dogs never disappoint, especially the two at my house. 

Roering: Georgia – Kirby’s team will get it done. 

Votzmeyer: Georgia – I’m sick of these two teams. 

Worth: Alabama – Bama pulls off the upset and makes things interesting heading into CFP. 

Merrick: Alabama – I’m 100% rooting for those nightmare situations for the playoff committee.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide pulls another one out of the hat.

Brummond: Georgia – I don’t think this will be particularly close, either.

No. 14 Louisville @ No. 4 Florida State 

McGowan: Louisville –   Get Jameis out there! He never fails to make me laugh.

Roering: Louisville – Say goodbye to the playoffs, Seminoles

Votzmeyer: Florida State – Did anyone else see that hit on Tate Rodemaker? Is he the next Joe Flacco?

Worth: Florida State – Florida State picking up its first ACC championship since 2014. 

Merrick: Florida State – A team that might get demolished in the playoffs but still the best in the ACC.

Bohnenkamp: Florida State – A fun game that’s going to get overlooked.

Brummond: Louisville – Florida State looked vulnerable last week.

No. 5 Oregon @ No. 3 Washington 

McGowan: Washington –  Lefties never leave each other. Plus, Oregon is for fourth graders.

Roering: Oregon – This game will be just as crazy as the first matchup

Votzmeyer: Oregon – Game of the Year. Shame what you people have done to the PAC-12.

Worth: Washington – All offense in this one, and I’m here for it. 

Merrick: Oregon –  The Ducks might be playing the best football in the nation right now.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Big Ten championship game next year?

Brummond: Oregon – Ducks get revenge on regular-season loss and head to the playoffs.

No. 18 Oklahoma State @ No. 7 Texas 

McGowan: Texas – Maybe Texas won’t Texas for once?

Roering: Texas – Is Texas actually back? 

Votzmeyer: Texas – Won’t matter. Horns won’t make the CFP.

Worth: Texas – Longhorns are back atop the Big 12. 

Merrick: Texas –  Texas is undoubtedly back if they get a playoff berth.

Bohnenkamp: Texas –  Longhorns leave the Big 12 with the title.

Brummond: Texas – The Longhorns deserve a playoff spot.

SMU @ No. 22 Tulane 

McGowan: Tulane– Does the Green Wave refer to Gatsby or the Chicago river?

Roering: Tulane – SMU lost its QB.

Votzmeyer: Tulane – Smoothest threads in college football.

Worth: Tulane – The Green Wave: The second-best wave in college football. 

Merrick: Tulane – Green Wave drowns the Mustangs. 

Bohnenkamp: SMU – What the Mustang boosters did in the 1980s would now be OK.

Brummond: Tulane – You can’t stop the Green Wave.
More to Discover
More in Big Ten Championship 2023: Iowa vs. Michigan
Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.
One-on-one with Iowa wide receiver Kaleb Brown
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill throws the ball down the field during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 13-10.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 14 of the Iowa football season
The Iowa kicking team huddles before the Big Ten Championship Game against Michigan State in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015.
Where and when to watch Iowa football battle Michigan
More in Football
Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins and Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro attempt to block a pass by Nebraska quarterback Chubba Purdy during a football game between No. 17 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 23, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 13-10.
Five things to watch for in Iowa football's conference title game against Michigan
The Big Ten Championship Trophy is shown during day one of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, July 22.
Divisions no more: Looking back on the ten-year history of the Big Ten East and West
Iowa punter Tory Taylor, long snapper Luke Elkin, and kicker Drew Stevens celebrate a field goal during a Cy-Hawk football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 20-13.
Iowa football’s kicking unit has a vast array of personalities, but shares a passion for production
More in Pregame
Iowa football defensive linemen reach for the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 15-13.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 13 college football games
Photo contributed by Kylie McDonald of Nathan McDonald.
Kid Captain Nathan McDonald journeys back to Iowa City to be on the other side of The Wave
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to referees nearby during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in