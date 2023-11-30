On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 14 college football games

No. 2 Michigan @ No. 16 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (45-27): Michigan – Charles Woodson would pick Iowa. He knows what good defense is.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (42-30): Michigan – I hope the Hawks prove me wrong.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (48-24): Iowa – I’m going down with the ship.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (42-30): Michigan – The Wolverines are rolling with the return of ole’ sneaky Jim.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (37-35): Iowa – I’m doing this because I desperately need to gain a game on everyone.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (45-27): Michigan – I really want to pick Iowa, just because I know a Hawkeye win angers the national media.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (48-24): Michigan – Michigan is like Iowa on defense, but with an offense like, well, Michigan.

No. 1 Georgia @ No. 8 Alabama

McGowan: Georgia – Dogs never disappoint, especially the two at my house.

Roering: Georgia – Kirby’s team will get it done.

Votzmeyer: Georgia – I’m sick of these two teams.

Worth: Alabama – Bama pulls off the upset and makes things interesting heading into CFP.

Merrick: Alabama – I’m 100% rooting for those nightmare situations for the playoff committee.

Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide pulls another one out of the hat.

Brummond: Georgia – I don’t think this will be particularly close, either.

No. 14 Louisville @ No. 4 Florida State

McGowan: Louisville – Get Jameis out there! He never fails to make me laugh.

Roering: Louisville – Say goodbye to the playoffs, Seminoles

Votzmeyer: Florida State – Did anyone else see that hit on Tate Rodemaker? Is he the next Joe Flacco?

Worth: Florida State – Florida State picking up its first ACC championship since 2014.

Merrick: Florida State – A team that might get demolished in the playoffs but still the best in the ACC.

Bohnenkamp: Florida State – A fun game that’s going to get overlooked.

Brummond: Louisville – Florida State looked vulnerable last week.

No. 5 Oregon @ No. 3 Washington

McGowan: Washington – Lefties never leave each other. Plus, Oregon is for fourth graders.

Roering: Oregon – This game will be just as crazy as the first matchup

Votzmeyer: Oregon – Game of the Year. Shame what you people have done to the PAC-12.

Worth: Washington – All offense in this one, and I’m here for it.

Merrick: Oregon – The Ducks might be playing the best football in the nation right now.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Big Ten championship game next year?

Brummond: Oregon – Ducks get revenge on regular-season loss and head to the playoffs.

No. 18 Oklahoma State @ No. 7 Texas

McGowan: Texas – Maybe Texas won’t Texas for once?

Roering: Texas – Is Texas actually back?

Votzmeyer: Texas – Won’t matter. Horns won’t make the CFP.

Worth: Texas – Longhorns are back atop the Big 12.

Merrick: Texas – Texas is undoubtedly back if they get a playoff berth.

Bohnenkamp: Texas – Longhorns leave the Big 12 with the title.

Brummond: Texas – The Longhorns deserve a playoff spot.

SMU @ No. 22 Tulane

McGowan: Tulane– Does the Green Wave refer to Gatsby or the Chicago river?

Roering: Tulane – SMU lost its QB.

Votzmeyer: Tulane – Smoothest threads in college football.

Worth: Tulane – The Green Wave: The second-best wave in college football.

Merrick: Tulane – Green Wave drowns the Mustangs.

Bohnenkamp: SMU – What the Mustang boosters did in the 1980s would now be OK.

Brummond: Tulane – You can’t stop the Green Wave.