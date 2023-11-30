On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 14 college football games

No. 2 Michigan @ No. 16 Iowa
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (45-27): Michigan – Charles Woodson would pick Iowa. He knows what good defense is.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (42-30): Michigan – I hope the Hawks prove me wrong.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (48-24): Iowa – I’m going down with the ship.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (42-30): Michigan – The Wolverines are rolling with the return of ole’ sneaky Jim.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (37-35): Iowa – I’m doing this because I desperately need to gain a game on everyone.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (45-27): Michigan – I really want to pick Iowa, just because I know a Hawkeye win angers the national media.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (48-24): Michigan – Michigan is like Iowa on defense, but with an offense like, well, Michigan.
No. 1 Georgia @ No. 8 Alabama
McGowan: Georgia – Dogs never disappoint, especially the two at my house.
Roering: Georgia – Kirby’s team will get it done.
Votzmeyer: Georgia – I’m sick of these two teams.
Worth: Alabama – Bama pulls off the upset and makes things interesting heading into CFP.
Merrick: Alabama – I’m 100% rooting for those nightmare situations for the playoff committee.
Bohnenkamp: Alabama – Tide pulls another one out of the hat.
Brummond: Georgia – I don’t think this will be particularly close, either.
No. 14 Louisville @ No. 4 Florida State
McGowan: Louisville – Get Jameis out there! He never fails to make me laugh.
Roering: Louisville – Say goodbye to the playoffs, Seminoles
Votzmeyer: Florida State – Did anyone else see that hit on Tate Rodemaker? Is he the next Joe Flacco?
Worth: Florida State – Florida State picking up its first ACC championship since 2014.
Merrick: Florida State – A team that might get demolished in the playoffs but still the best in the ACC.
Bohnenkamp: Florida State – A fun game that’s going to get overlooked.
Brummond: Louisville – Florida State looked vulnerable last week.
No. 5 Oregon @ No. 3 Washington
McGowan: Washington – Lefties never leave each other. Plus, Oregon is for fourth graders.
Roering: Oregon – This game will be just as crazy as the first matchup
Votzmeyer: Oregon – Game of the Year. Shame what you people have done to the PAC-12.
Worth: Washington – All offense in this one, and I’m here for it.
Merrick: Oregon – The Ducks might be playing the best football in the nation right now.
Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Big Ten championship game next year?
Brummond: Oregon – Ducks get revenge on regular-season loss and head to the playoffs.
No. 18 Oklahoma State @ No. 7 Texas
McGowan: Texas – Maybe Texas won’t Texas for once?
Roering: Texas – Is Texas actually back?
Votzmeyer: Texas – Won’t matter. Horns won’t make the CFP.
Worth: Texas – Longhorns are back atop the Big 12.
Merrick: Texas – Texas is undoubtedly back if they get a playoff berth.
Bohnenkamp: Texas – Longhorns leave the Big 12 with the title.
Brummond: Texas – The Longhorns deserve a playoff spot.
SMU @ No. 22 Tulane
McGowan: Tulane– Does the Green Wave refer to Gatsby or the Chicago river?
Roering: Tulane – SMU lost its QB.
Votzmeyer: Tulane – Smoothest threads in college football.
Worth: Tulane – The Green Wave: The second-best wave in college football.
Merrick: Tulane – Green Wave drowns the Mustangs.
Bohnenkamp: SMU – What the Mustang boosters did in the 1980s would now be OK.
Brummond: Tulane – You can’t stop the Green Wave.