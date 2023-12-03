X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa football lost to Michigan, 26-0, in the 2023 Big Ten Championship game Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Holding the Wolverines to a season-low 213 total yards on offense, and a 3-of-15 conversion rate on the third down, the Hawkeye defense was much improved compared to the title matchup in 2021, when Michigan lit up the scoreboard with 42 points.

The Hawkeye offense put up three points in that contest, but this time around finished with a goose egg, as the unit never once reached the red zone and finished the evening with five three-and-outs and three turnovers.

Due to two strip sacks on Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill deep in Hawkeye territory, the total drive length of Michigan’s two touchdowns was just 11 yards. Such a discrepancy between team offense and defense, as well as officiating, had fans and media alike buzzing on social media.

Here is what they had to say throughout and after the contest:

Iowa held Michigan to 213 yards (66 rushing), 3-15 on third down (!!!!!!!!) and did so with Michigan holding a 14-minute lead in time of possession. Championship-level defense. It’s truly a shame. https://t.co/TlQbQsuzof — Kennington Lloyd Smith III (@SkinnyKenny_) December 3, 2023

I’m afraid everyone might be dead here. https://t.co/3jEh73v99Q — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 3, 2023

Passer sure looked roughed to me pic.twitter.com/kj1hp0iwXP — Barstool Iowa (@BarstoolUIowa) December 3, 2023

In case you haven't caught on yet from the FOX broadcast, it's Michigan vs. Everybody. — John Bohnenkamp (@johnbohnenkamp) December 3, 2023

Another look at the fumble ruling against Iowa 👀 #FOXFieldPass Do you agree with the call? pic.twitter.com/rOj5qlJaXn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 3, 2023

Iowa didn’t score a single point in the two games they played against ranked opponents 😳 Lost 31-0 to Penn State

Lost 26-0 to Michiganpic.twitter.com/Z3y8iS5gJA — Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) December 3, 2023

What a touching tribute for the Big Ten West from Michigan and Iowa pic.twitter.com/1e7qdmh033 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 3, 2023

Iowa giving up long punt returns and turning the ball over. What's next? Michigan gonna grow more corn too? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 3, 2023

Refs hand Michigan a TD. WTH was that replay call. 2nd worst call against Iowa all season. pic.twitter.com/gUjUiWeppH — hawks 101 (@iahawks101) December 3, 2023

Michigan 20, Iowa 0, end of the third quarter. We're 15 minutes away from the Tony Petitti/Jim Harbaugh handoff. pic.twitter.com/CwqQlj4NdH — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 3, 2023

Iowa, Michigan, Louisville and FSU: 310 combined total yards. pic.twitter.com/rl8qen6jfm — Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) December 3, 2023

Michigan never would’ve figured out this Brian Ferentz offense if it weren’t for the sign stealing — Pete Ruden (@PeteyRuden) December 3, 2023