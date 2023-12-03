X, formerly known as Twitter, reacts to Iowa football’s loss to Michigan in Big Ten Championship

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Hawkeyes lost, 26-0, to the Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
December 3, 2023
Iowa+head+coach+Kirk+Ferentz+walks+on+the+sideline+during+a+football+game+between+No.+18+Iowa+and+No.+2+Michigan+at+Lucas+Oil+Stadium+in+Indianapolis+on+Saturday%2C+Dec.+2%2C+2023.+The+Wolverines+lead+the+Hawkeyes%2C+10-0%2C+after+the+first+half+%28Cody+Blissett%2FThe+Daily+Iowan%29
Cody Blissett
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Wolverines lead the Hawkeyes, 10-0, after the first half (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)

INDIANAPOLIS – Iowa football lost to Michigan, 26-0, in the 2023 Big Ten Championship game Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Holding the Wolverines to a season-low 213 total yards on offense, and a 3-of-15 conversion rate on the third down, the Hawkeye defense was much improved compared to the title matchup in 2021, when Michigan lit up the scoreboard with 42 points. 

The Hawkeye offense put up three points in that contest, but this time around finished with a goose egg, as the unit never once reached the red zone and finished the evening with five three-and-outs and three turnovers. 

Due to two strip sacks on Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill deep in Hawkeye territory, the total drive length of Michigan’s two touchdowns was just 11 yards. Such a discrepancy between team offense and defense, as well as officiating, had fans and media alike buzzing on social media. 

Here is what they had to say throughout and after the contest: 
