Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday

Find out more on the Hawkeyes’ Heroes Trophy matchup, including start time, announcers, weather, and more.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 21, 2023
Iowa+head+coach+Kirk+Ferentz+talks+to+referees+nearby+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Nebraska+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Friday%2C+Nov.+25%2C+2022.+The+Huskers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+24-17.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to referees nearby during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.

The No. 17 Iowa football team ventures westward for a Black Friday matchup against division rival Nebraska. In spite of already claiming the Big Ten West title last week against Illinois, Iowa still has plenty of motivation heading into this game as it looks to reclaim the Heroes Trophy after a loss last season.

Both the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers yield less than 20 points per game to their opponents, but the Huskers have an interesting situation at quarterback, as three players have started under center this season. Whichever QB head coach Matt Rhule chooses, whether that be Heinrich Haarberg. Jeff Sims, or Chubba Purdy, that player will face an Iowa defense that has given up a grand total of two touchdowns over the last five games.

Matchup: No. 17 Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 11 a.m.

Location: Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska

Weather: 28 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter)

Betting info: Line: Nebraska -1.5 | O/U: 26.5
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
