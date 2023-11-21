On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 13 college football games

No. 17 Iowa @ Nebraska
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (42-24): Iowa – People don’t go to Nebraska to lose. They go there to leave.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (38-28): Iowa – Kirk won’t let the Hawks slouch heading into Indy.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (44-22): Iowa – They’re going to do it for KF.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (38-28): Iowa –
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (34-24): Iowa –
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (40-26): Iowa – 10 wins is a heck of a season, no matter how they got here.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (43-23): Iowa – Scott Frost’s legacy of losing close games remains intact at Nebraska.
No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Michigan
McGowan: Michigan – Once in a blue moon, toxicity breeds success.
Roering: Ohio State – I don’t like cheaters.
Votzmeyer: Michigan – I think the Wolverines will steal one from the Buckeyes.
Worth: Michigan – This the real Big Ten Championship.
Merrick: Ohio State – Easier matchup for the Hawks.
Bohnenkamp: Michigan – It’s Them vs. Everybody, or so they say.
Brummond: Michigan – Who wants Iowa?
No. 16 Oregon State @ No. 6 Oregon
McGowan: Oregon – Such an undervalued state. I hope both teams win.
Roering: Oregon – Bo Nix for Heisman.
Votzmeyer: Oregon – Bo Nix should transfer to Iowa next.
Worth: Oregon – Bo knows ball.
Merrick: Oregon – This’ll be the one I miss the most from the Pac-12.
Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Last one in the rivalry as PAC-12ers.
Brummond: Oregon – Bring on Washington-Oregon 2.0 for the Pac-12 title.
Virginia Tech @ Virginia
McGowan: Virginia – “Enter Sandman” doesn’t play on the road.
Roering: Virginia Tech – JMU is the best team in Virginia.
Votzmeyer: Virginia Tech – I don’t blame Nick Jackson for transferring.
Worth: Virginia Tech – “Enter Sandman”
Merrick: Virginia – Got any more Nick Jacksons to give us?
Bohnenkamp: Virginia Tech – Lot of mediocrity here.
Brummond: Virginia Tech – Only appropriate to pick the Hokies at Thanksgiving.
North Carolina @ NC State
McGowan: North Carolina – Look the other way in this game, George McCaskey.
Roering: NC State – It’s cross-country team is raw.
Votzmeyer: North Carolina – Drake Maye is the next Mitch Trubisky.
Worth: North Carolina – The one where MJ went to school.
Merrick: North Carolina – Drake Maye is too much for the Wolfpack.
Bohnenkamp: NC State – More fun as a football matchup than basketball.
Brummond: NC State – NC State continues its hot streak.
Fresno State @ San Diego State
McGowan: Fresno State – The Iron Bowl will be boring this year.
Roering: Fresno State – I won’t watch a second of this game
Votzmeyer: Fresno State – SDSU has a bottom-25 team in college football.
Worth: Fresno State – I’m Keene on the Bulldogs’ QB.
Merrick: San Diego State – My roommate’s from Cali. I asked him about this game and he said, “Nobody in the state cares at all … but me, go Aztecs.”
Bohnenkamp: Fresno State – Not much to say about this one.
Brummond: Fresno State – The Old Oil Can Trophy doesn’t sound like much of a prize.