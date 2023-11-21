On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 13 college football games

No. 17 Iowa @ Nebraska

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (42-24): Iowa – People don’t go to Nebraska to lose. They go there to leave.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (38-28): Iowa – Kirk won’t let the Hawks slouch heading into Indy.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (44-22): Iowa – They’re going to do it for KF.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (38-28): Iowa –

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (34-24): Iowa –

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (40-26): Iowa – 10 wins is a heck of a season, no matter how they got here.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (43-23): Iowa – Scott Frost’s legacy of losing close games remains intact at Nebraska.

No. 2 Ohio State @ No. 3 Michigan

McGowan: Michigan – Once in a blue moon, toxicity breeds success.

Roering: Ohio State – I don’t like cheaters.

Votzmeyer: Michigan – I think the Wolverines will steal one from the Buckeyes.

Worth: Michigan – This the real Big Ten Championship.

Merrick: Ohio State – Easier matchup for the Hawks.

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – It’s Them vs. Everybody, or so they say.

Brummond: Michigan – Who wants Iowa?

No. 16 Oregon State @ No. 6 Oregon

McGowan: Oregon – Such an undervalued state. I hope both teams win.

Roering: Oregon – Bo Nix for Heisman.

Votzmeyer: Oregon – Bo Nix should transfer to Iowa next.

Worth: Oregon – Bo knows ball.

Merrick: Oregon – This’ll be the one I miss the most from the Pac-12.

Bohnenkamp: Oregon – Last one in the rivalry as PAC-12ers.

Brummond: Oregon – Bring on Washington-Oregon 2.0 for the Pac-12 title.

Virginia Tech @ Virginia

McGowan: Virginia – “Enter Sandman” doesn’t play on the road.

Roering: Virginia Tech – JMU is the best team in Virginia.

Votzmeyer: Virginia Tech – I don’t blame Nick Jackson for transferring.

Worth: Virginia Tech – “Enter Sandman”

Merrick: Virginia – Got any more Nick Jacksons to give us?

Bohnenkamp: Virginia Tech – Lot of mediocrity here.

Brummond: Virginia Tech – Only appropriate to pick the Hokies at Thanksgiving.

North Carolina @ NC State

McGowan: North Carolina – Look the other way in this game, George McCaskey.

Roering: NC State – It’s cross-country team is raw.

Votzmeyer: North Carolina – Drake Maye is the next Mitch Trubisky.

Worth: North Carolina – The one where MJ went to school.

Merrick: North Carolina – Drake Maye is too much for the Wolfpack.

Bohnenkamp: NC State – More fun as a football matchup than basketball.

Brummond: NC State – NC State continues its hot streak.

Fresno State @ San Diego State

McGowan: Fresno State – The Iron Bowl will be boring this year.

Roering: Fresno State – I won’t watch a second of this game

Votzmeyer: Fresno State – SDSU has a bottom-25 team in college football.

Worth: Fresno State – I’m Keene on the Bulldogs’ QB.

Merrick: San Diego State – My roommate’s from Cali. I asked him about this game and he said, “Nobody in the state cares at all … but me, go Aztecs.”

Bohnenkamp: Fresno State – Not much to say about this one.

Brummond: Fresno State – The Old Oil Can Trophy doesn’t sound like much of a prize.