The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City defers vote on proposed height limits for new houses in the Northside neighborhood
Iowa evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats endorses Ron DeSantis
IC City Park stage to receive upgrades to enhance viewer and actor experiences
Portion of Dubuque Street to be entirely reconstructed next spring
Iowa free safety Quinn Schulte leads Hawkeye defense with communication, execution
Advertisement

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 13 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 21, 2023
Iowa+football+player+reach+for+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Illinois+at+Kinnick+Stadium+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+18%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Fighting+Illini+15-13.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa football player reach for the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 15-13.

No. 17 Iowa @ Nebraska 

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (42-24): Iowa – People don’t go to Nebraska to lose. They go there to leave.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (38-28): Iowa – Kirk won’t let the Hawks slouch heading into Indy.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (44-22): Iowa – They’re going to do it for KF.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (38-28): Iowa – 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (34-24): Iowa – 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (40-26): Iowa – 10 wins is a heck of a season, no matter how they got here.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (43-23): Iowa – Scott Frost’s legacy of losing close games remains intact at Nebraska.

No. 2 Ohio State  @ No. 3 Michigan 

McGowan: Michigan – Once in a blue moon, toxicity breeds success. 

Roering: Ohio State –  I don’t like cheaters.

Votzmeyer: Michigan –  I think the Wolverines will steal one from the Buckeyes.

Worth: Michigan – This the real Big Ten Championship. 

Merrick: Ohio State – Easier matchup for the Hawks. 

Bohnenkamp: Michigan – It’s Them vs. Everybody, or so they say.

Brummond: Michigan – Who wants Iowa?

No. 16 Oregon State @ No. 6 Oregon 

McGowan: Oregon – Such an undervalued state. I hope both teams win. 

Roering: Oregon – Bo Nix for Heisman. 

Votzmeyer: Oregon –  Bo Nix should transfer to Iowa next.

Worth: Oregon – Bo knows ball. 

Merrick: Oregon – This’ll be the one I miss the most from the Pac-12. 

Bohnenkamp: Oregon –  Last one in the rivalry as PAC-12ers.

Brummond: Oregon – Bring on Washington-Oregon 2.0 for the Pac-12 title.

Virginia Tech @ Virginia 

McGowan: Virginia – “Enter Sandman” doesn’t play on the road. 

Roering: Virginia Tech – JMU is the best team in Virginia. 

Votzmeyer: Virginia Tech – I don’t blame Nick Jackson for transferring.

Worth: Virginia Tech – “Enter Sandman”

Merrick: Virginia – Got any more Nick Jacksons to give us?

Bohnenkamp: Virginia Tech – Lot of mediocrity here.

Brummond: Virginia Tech – Only appropriate to pick the Hokies at Thanksgiving.

North Carolina @ NC State 

McGowan: North Carolina – Look the other way in this game, George McCaskey. 

Roering: NC State – It’s cross-country team is raw. 

Votzmeyer: North Carolina –  Drake Maye is the next Mitch Trubisky.

Worth: North Carolina – The one where MJ went to school. 

Merrick: North Carolina – Drake Maye is too much for the Wolfpack. 

Bohnenkamp: NC State – More fun as a football matchup than basketball.

Brummond: NC State – NC State continues its hot streak.

Fresno State @ San Diego State 

McGowan: Fresno State – The Iron Bowl will be boring this year. 

Roering: Fresno State –  I won’t watch a second of this game

Votzmeyer: Fresno State –  SDSU has a bottom-25 team in college football.

Worth: Fresno State – I’m Keene on the Bulldogs’ QB. 

Merrick: San Diego State – My roommate’s from Cali. I asked him about this game and he said, “Nobody in the state cares at all … but me, go Aztecs.” 

Bohnenkamp: Fresno State – Not much to say about this one.

Brummond: Fresno State – The Old Oil Can Trophy doesn’t sound like much of a prize.
More to Discover
More in Football
Photo contributed by Kylie McDonald of Nathan McDonald.
Kid Captain Nathan McDonald journeys back to Iowa City to be on the other side of The Wave
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to referees nearby during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Taylor punted for 413 total yards, averaging 51.6 per play. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini, 15-13.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 13 of the Iowa football season
More in Iowa vs. Nebraska 2023
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga goes in for a block during a football game between Iowa and the Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on November 25, 2022. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.
Five things to watch for in Iowa's regular season-finale against Nebraska
Maryland quarterback Reece Udinski attempts a pass during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 13 of the college football season
Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson celebrates during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Jackson had seven total tackles. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson
More in Pregame
Iowa defensive back Quinn Schulte runs the ball after catching an interception during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Schulte intercepted the pass in the 4th quarter, running 39 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
Iowa free safety Quinn Schulte leads Hawkeye defense with communication, execution
Connor Colby, second from left, and other Iowa offensive linemen walk onto the field during Iowa football media day in Iowa City on Aug. 11.
One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6. Taylor’s longest punt was 49 yards.
Where and when to watch Iowa battle Illinois on Saturday
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in