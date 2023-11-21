The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Five things to watch for in Iowa’s regular season-finale against Nebraska

The Hawkeyes look to take back the Heroes Trophy, but in doing so will need offensive improvement and quarterback protection.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 21, 2023
Iowa+tight+end+Addison+Ostrenga+goes+in+for+a+block+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+the+Nebraska+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+November+25%2C+2022.++The+Cornhuskers+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+24-17.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa tight end Addison Ostrenga goes in for a block during a football game between Iowa and the Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on November 25, 2022. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes, 24-17.

1. New-look Nebraska 

While the 2023 season was obviously less than perfect for the Cornhuskers, Friday will be their last chance to secure six wins for the first time since 2015. Under new head coach Matt Rhule, Nebraska has had a relatively similar year as Iowa: an offense ranking in the bottom third of the conference and a defense holding its opponents to less than 20 points per game. Obviously, execution and record speak for themselves, but Nebraska isn’t exactly the laughing stock it’s been in the past. 

Husker quarterback Heinrich Haarberg doesn’t have much prowess in the passing game but leads the squad in rushing with 477 yards and five touchdowns. He started eight games before suffering an ankle injury in Week 11 against Maryland. Filling in for Haarberg last week was sophomore Chubba Purdy, who tossed for 169 yards with a 65.2 completion percentage while also dashing for 104 yards. It is unclear if Rhule will opt with a recovering Haaberg, Purdy, or even the season-opening starter Jeff Sims for Friday, but the Hawkeyes will need to be ready for anyone under center.

2. Offensive improvement 

As mentioned earlier, this contest will serve as momentum heading into Indianapolis to play the winner of Michigan vs. Ohio State. A crucial piece of that momentum is not just a victory, but also an encouraging offensive output from Deacon Hill and Co. Last week against Illinois, the Hawkeyes piled up 281 yards and just one touchdown against a mediocre Illini defense. Against a unit that currently gives up an average of 150.6 yards per game, Iowa ran for a measly 114 yards. 

And without Hawkeye running back Kaleb Johnson’s miraculous dash in the fourth quarter, the team’s total is just 84, and that W may never have happened. Nebraska ranks second in the Big Ten in opponent rushing yards per game, ahead of both Michigan and Ohio State. A 150-plus yards on the ground against the Cornhuskers would be a great deal of confidence heading into the Big Ten title game. 

3. QB protection 

While Iowa is superior in terms of total defense, Nebraska has the edge in the sack department. Trailing only Penn State in the Big Ten standings with 31 sacks on the season, Nebraska has a formidable pass rush led by linebacker Jimari Butler with 5.5 sacks. First-year defensive coordinator Tony White has brought in a 3-3-5 scheme, and the former coordinator for Syracuse was endorsed by Rhule as head coach material on Monday. 

The last time Iowa went up against this potent of a pass rush was in Happy Valley, and things didn’t go so well. How well Hill adjusts to an insecure pocket and how effective an already-depleted offensive line pass blocks will be the keys to finding success on Friday. 

4. Playing time of starters 

While Nebraska will be all hands on deck in their last attempt to secure bowl eligibility, Iowa has clinched the West title and is simply playing for revenge from last year’s heartbreak. While head coach Kirk Ferentz joked about emulating the NFL and resting starters in essentially meaningless games, it’s not exactly a bad idea. Yes, the depth chart released on Monday was the same as last week, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see some Hawkeyes such as Jay Higgins, Sebastian Castro, and Joe Evans, taking a breather earlier than normal in the second half if the Hawkeyes have the game in hand or are well behind. 

I’m not saying that these players want to do that by any means, but it would be a thought the coaching staff should consider. The last thing Iowa needs is yet another injury. As a Chicago Bulls fan, I think of Derrick Rose’s ACL injury with less than two minutes to go, up 12 points against Philadelphia. Kirk, please don’t pull a Tom Thibodeau in this one. 

5. Michigan vs. Ohio State 

Since I’ve been looking ahead for much of this piece, I might as well advocate for all Hawkeye fans to tune into “The Game” on Saturday. I guarantee the coaching staff will. After nearly falling to Maryland last week, it will be intriguing to see what Michigan changes against its rival. In my opinion, Iowa matches up better against Ohio State, which doesn’t have any cheating violations against them. As much as I hate them, I’ll be rooting for the Buckeyes on Saturday.

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
