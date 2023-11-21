The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 13 of the college football season

Pregame Editor Matt McGowan previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 21, 2023
Maryland+quarterback+Reece+Udinski+attempts+a+pass+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Maryland+at+Maryland+Stadium+on+Friday%2C+Oct.+1%2C+2021.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Terrapins+51-14.+
Jerod Ringwald
Maryland quarterback Reece Udinski attempts a pass during a football game between Iowa and Maryland at Maryland Stadium on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 51-14.

Power Rankings 

  1. Ohio State – Don’t worry, the Big House is big, but it ain’t loud. 
  2. Michigan – There’s Michigan gear somewhere in my house. Still haven’t found any matches. 
  3. Penn State – Go beat an actually good team challenge: impossible. 
  4. Iowa – Going to Lincoln, Nebraska, is now more boring than it already is. 
  5. Maryland – I know, you were probably bribed to lay off the comeback. Happens to everyone. 
  6. Rutgers – Props for not getting completely embarrassed at Happy Valley. I’m so proud of this team. 
  7. Northwestern – How on Earth did they get to a bowl game? What used car dealership will sponsor that contest?
  8. Wisconsin – The “potent” offense can now add a bowl game to the resume. 
  9. Illinois – Uh Bret, you do know about The Wave, right? You don’t get those alumni magazines?
  10. Nebraska – I couldn’t tell if it won or lost against Wisconsin. Have some uniform variety. 
  11. Minnesota – The Gophers might just hang a banner for beating Iowa,
  12. Purdue – Get Zach Edey on the field goal unit! 
  13. Michigan State – The Spartans’ season has been a kick to the groin. Looking at you, Draymond.
  14. Indiana – “And the fan [singular] goes wild!” – Hoosier announcers.

Matchups 

Memorial Stadium: No. 16 Iowa (9-2, 6-2) @ Nebraska (5-6, 3-5)

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. Friday on CBS | Line: Nebraska -1.5  | O/U: 26.5

A nationally-broadcasted game for simple bragging rights, and also a contest where the total won’t exceed 27 points. That is college football at its finest. Fire up those leftovers for a defense and special teams feast. 

Ford Field: No. 12 Penn State (9-2, 6-2)  @ Michigan State (4-7, 2-6)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Friday on NBC | Line: Penn State -21 | O/U: 43.5

Those leftovers don’t taste nearly as good on a Friday night, similar to this game. It will be higher scoring, yes, but an absolute snooze-fest. Plus, it’ll only remind me of the Bears’ choke job in Detroit last week. 

Michigan Stadium: No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0)  @ No. 3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0)

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Michigan -3.5 | O/U: 46.5

“The Game” should just be a three-game series already. But no matter what the result, each team could both go to the playoff, and each fan base will be armed with an array of excuses. 

Ross-Ade Stadium: Indiana (3-8, 1-7) @ Purdue (3-8, 2-6)

Where/when to watch: 11 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Purdue -3 | O/U: 50.5 

This one should be played with a basketball instead of a football. Just switch things up a bit. Replace those goal posts with hoops. Field goals are three-pointers. Hire me, BTN. 

Memorial Stadium: Northwestern (6-5, 4-4) @ Illinois (5-6, 3-5)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Illinois -6 | O/U: 46.5

Who will be the flagship university of Illinois? In one corner, the snobby private school where the quad is devoid of life. In the other corner, a school where you can use a lecture hall as a home theater. 

Huntington Bank Stadium: Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) @ Minnesota (5-6, 3-5)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Wisconsin -2.5 | O/U: 42

Is this even a rivalry? Who is the less mediocre Big Ten school up north? Who has the worst winter? If anything, delay this one until a blizzard hits. I would tune in. 

SHI Stadium: Maryland (6-5, 3-5) @ Rutgers (6-5, 3-5)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Maryland -1 | O/U: 44 

The federal government versus the mafia. A tale as old as time. Some would say it dates back to 1963, but I’ll stop while I’m ahead.
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
