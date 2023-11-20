Iowa City man who made sexual comments to junior high students pleads not guilty

Iowa City man Brayton Reynolds, who made sexually explicit remarks to junior high students in September, pled not guilty Monday. His case will now go to a case management hearing.

Reynolds, 30, was charged with three counts of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a class D felony in Iowa. Under Iowa law, this is a class D felony when the accused individual without authority and with intent attempts to commit an illegal act on a minor under 16 years old.

A class D felony is punishable by confinement of no more than 5 years, and a fine between a minimum of $750 and a maximum of $7,500.

Reynolds was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department on Sept. 18 after he made sexual comments to two junior high students on Court Hill Trail. Reynolds was arrested after police placed an additional patrol in the area of the incident, and he was identified by the victims and surveillance footage.

A week before, on Sept. 13, police had sent out a press release first alerting the public to the incident. That press release provided a description of Reynolds and asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

This isn’t Reynolds’ first run-in with the law or the court system, having previously been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2017 according to court documents. Reynolds, court filings show, was in possession of child pornography, and around this same time was alleged to have worked for organizations working with children.

He was convicted in 2017 for possessing child pornography, and a search warrant showed that he allegedly obtained and uploaded three videos depicting sexual acts with boys under the age of 13 to a Dropbox.