The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa City man who made sexual comments to junior high students pleads not guilty
Column | Iowa women’s soccer set up for success after historic postseason run
Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark to join 'ManningCast' during Monday Night Football
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Drake
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball earns bounce-back win over Drake, shows improved shooting
Advertisement

Iowa City man who made sexual comments to junior high students pleads not guilty

Brayton Reynolds, 30, was arrested by police in September and charged with three counts of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes.
Byline photo of Alejandro Rojas
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
November 20, 2023
The+Johnson+County+Courthouse+is+seen+on+South+Clinton+Street+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+27%2C+2022.+
Grace Smith
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Iowa City man Brayton Reynolds, who made sexually explicit remarks to junior high students in September, pled not guilty Monday. His case will now go to a case management hearing.

Reynolds, 30, was charged with three counts of enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purposes, a class D felony in Iowa. Under Iowa law, this is a class D felony when the accused individual without authority and with intent attempts to commit an illegal act on a minor under 16 years old.  

A class D felony is punishable by confinement of no more than 5 years, and a fine between a minimum of $750 and a maximum of $7,500.

Reynolds was arrested by the Iowa City Police Department on Sept. 18 after he made sexual comments to two junior high students on Court Hill Trail. Reynolds was arrested after police placed an additional patrol in the area of the incident, and he was identified by the victims and surveillance footage.

A week before, on Sept. 13, police had sent out a press release first alerting the public to the incident. That press release provided a description of Reynolds and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. 

This isn’t Reynolds’ first run-in with the law or the court system, having previously been convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2017 according to court documents. Reynolds, court filings show, was in possession of child pornography, and around this same time was alleged to have worked for organizations working with children.

He was convicted in 2017 for possessing child pornography, and a search warrant showed that he allegedly obtained and uploaded three videos depicting sexual acts with boys under the age of 13 to a Dropbox.
More to Discover
More in News
University of Iowa Police Department Officer Jess Bernard pets K9 Jago at the Campus Safety space in University Capitol Centre on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Jago is set to retire after 10 years of service.
UI police’s oldest, longest-serving K-9 Jago to retire after nine years of service
Attendees plant flags during the Student Solidarity Walkout at the Pentacrest on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The demonstration was organized by the Iowa City Students for Justice in Palestine.
Students walk out in support of Palestine, issue second open letter to UI
Mazahir Salih smiles at her watch party at fix! Coffee on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Salih was reelected to her seat on the city council after receiving the highest number of votes.
Mazahir Salih sworn into Iowa City City Council seat early due to state law stipulations
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in