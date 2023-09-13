Man reportedly made sexual comments to junior high students Wednesday on Iowa City walking trail

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

A man allegedly followed two junior high students and made sexual comments towards them while walking on Court Hill Trail.
Jack Moore, News Reporter
September 13, 2023
An+Iowa+City+Police+Department+vehicle+is+seen+on+July+9%2C+2019.+
Katie Goodale
An Iowa City Police Department vehicle is seen on July 9, 2019.

A man allegedly made sexually explicit comments to South East Junior High students on Court Hill Trail early Wednesday, according to the Iowa City Police Department. Police are warning the public to be aware of this man and to contact them with any information. 

He allegedly followed the two junior high students as they walked Court Hill Trail, located in Court Hill Park on 2825 Friendship St. The man followed them until they reached the Muscatine Avenue entrance of Memory Gardens Cemetery. The man then approached the girls and made inappropriate sexual comments directed toward the students. 

According to a description provided by police, the man is a slender 6-foot-tall adult white male with red hair and a red beard in his early thirties. The man was wearing an orange hoodie and black sweatpants at the time of the incident. 

Iowa Community School District wrote in an email to parents that the student quickly left after the incident and notified parents and school administrators who notified police. The statement said an individual matching the police description tried to engage with another student a week earlier.

“As a precaution, officers from the Iowa City Police Department will be increasing their presence in and around the identified location of this incident, especially before and after school,” Iowa City High School Principal John Bacon said in the statement. “They will continue to partner with us as they investigate this report to ensure the ongoing safety of all students.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gabe Cook at 319-356-5291 or [email protected].
About the Contributors
Jack Moore, News Reporter
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. Jack is from Cedar Rapids Iowa, and he reports on crime and courts for the news section and creates media content for the digital section at the The Daily Iowan. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes".
Katie Goodale, Visuals Editor

(she/her/hers)

Email: [email protected] Katie Goodale is the Projects Assistant Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and creative writing. For the past three years, she has worked as a photojournalist/videographer and as the photo editor for the DI.
