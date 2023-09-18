Iowa City police arrest man who made sexual comments to junior high students

The Iowa City Police Department arrested the man who made sexual comments to two junior high students last week.

On Monday, police arrested Brayton Kylar Reynolds, 29, of Iowa City, charging him with three counts of enticing a minor under 16 years old for a sexual purpose, three counts of first-degree harassment, and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Reynolds was arrested after police conducted an extra patrol on Monday, and was identified by victims and a surveillance video.

Police had previously posted a news release alerting the Iowa City community to a man in his early 30s who had made “inappropriate sexual comments” to junior high students on Court Hill Trail around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13.

The man allegedly followed the students to the Muscatine Avenue entrance of Memory Gardens Cemetery at which point he made the comments. According to the release, the victims had encountered the man along the trail the previous week.

Reynolds was previously convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2017, according to court documents. Court filings also show that Reynolds was suspected to have possessed child pornography, and was also alleged to have attempted to work for organizations that worked with children.

In 2017, he was convicted of possessing child pornography. A search warrant showed that he allegedly obtained and uploaded three videos to a Dropbox depicting sexual acts with boys under the age of 13 years old.