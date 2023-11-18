Photos: Iowa football vs. Illinois

Iowa defeated Illinois, 13-15, claiming the Big 10 West during the senior day football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa put points on the board first after forcing a safety on Illinois during their first drive of the game. At the end of the first half, Illinois led 10-9. After a stagnant third quarter with neither team scoring, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown. Iowa’s defense was then able to hold Illinois on their next drive to only eight yards, sealing the win.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor punted for 413 total yards, averaging 51.6 per play.

After Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentzs’ final home game of his career, his offense sits at 18.4 points per game, roughly 7 points under his needed 25 for his original contract from the beginning of the season.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill was sacked four times, two of which were claimed by Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman.

Both teams were very close in offensive yards, both obtaining 18 first downs. Iowa held the ball for 33:58 and had 281 total yards, while Illinois had the ball for 26:02 and had 280.

Illinois quarterback John Paddock led the game in offensive yards with 215 over Deacon Hill’s 167.

The Hawkeyes will look to improve their 9-2 record next week when they take on the Nebraska Corn Huskers in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24.