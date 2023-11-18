The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Illinois

Byline photo of Cody Blissett
Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Cody Blissett and Emily Nyberg
November 18, 2023

Iowa defeated Illinois, 13-15, claiming the Big 10 West during the senior day football game at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Iowa put points on the board first after forcing a safety on Illinois during their first drive of the game. At the end of the first half, Illinois led 10-9. After a stagnant third quarter with neither team scoring, Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson scored the game-winning touchdown. Iowa’s defense was then able to hold Illinois on their next drive to only eight yards, sealing the win.

Iowa punter Tory Taylor punted for 413 total yards, averaging 51.6 per play.

After Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentzs’ final home game of his career, his offense sits at 18.4 points per game, roughly 7 points under his needed 25 for his original contract from the beginning of the season.

Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill was sacked four times, two of which were claimed by Illinois linebacker Seth Coleman.
Both teams were very close in offensive yards, both obtaining 18 first downs. Iowa held the ball for 33:58 and had 281 total yards, while Illinois had the ball for 26:02 and had 280.

Illinois quarterback John Paddock led the game in offensive yards with 215 over Deacon Hill’s 167.

The Hawkeyes will look to improve their 9-2 record next week when they take on the Nebraska Corn Huskers in Lincoln, Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 24.
Iowa punter Tory Taylor acknowledges fans after a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Taylor punted for 413 total yards, averaging 51.6 per play. The Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Illini 15-13.
Iowa football fans line up outside Kinnick Stadium before a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Illinois in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.
Iowa defensive end Joe Evans tries to tackle Minnesota running back Sean Tyler during a football game between No. 24 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Tyler had 23 rushing yards. The Golden Gophers defeated the Hawkeyes, 12-10.
Kansas State guard Rebekah Dallinger walks off the court after winning a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Kansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 65-58.
Iowa Board of Regents member Robert Cramer makes a phone call during a board meeting in Cedar Falls, Iowa on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
Conservative activist Yeonmi Park speaks at the Iowa Memorial Union’s Main Lounge in an event sponsored by Young Americans for Freedom on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023. Yeonmi Park described defecting from North Korea and her experiences with communism.
About the Contributors
Cody Blissett, Visuals Editor
he/him/his
Cody Blissett is a visual editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a third year student at the University of Iowa studying cinema and screenwriting. This is his first year working for The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
