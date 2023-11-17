Iowa men’s wrestling notebook | Head coach Tom Brands reflects on gambling scandal, Hawkeyes prepare for home opener against Oregon State

The reigning national runner-up Iowa men’s wrestling squad will be without a few key starters this season.

Nelson Brands, Tony Cassioppi, Abe Assad, and Cobe Siebrecht are involved in the sports gambling investigation and are suspected to be out the entire year. All four wrestlers were NCAA qualifiers last season.

On Nov. 8, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee adjusted its current student-athlete reinstatement guidelines for those who bet on other teams at their own schools.

“Student-athletes who wager on teams at their school — excluding their own team — will start at requiring one season of ineligibility and a loss of one year of eligibility,” according to the adjusted NCAA guidelines.

This means an athlete must sit out one season, and that season counts against their eligibility.

Previously, a student-athlete who bet on an athletics team at their own school would receive a permanent loss of eligibility.

Brands said two wrestlers appealed their punishments and are waiting to hear back, but he did not specify who.

Head coach Tom Brands is frustrated that the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were “unfairly targeted” in the investigation, and he wants to know why.

Wrestlers who were suspended due to sports gambling can still compete unattached this season, but this doesn’t make the situation any better in Brands’ eyes.

“You think Cobe Siebrecht wants to wrestle in the Luther Open? Yeah, he wants to wrestle in the Luther Open when he’s getting ready for the doggone Oregon State dual. It’s not a consolation prize. That’s not what it’s about. It’s about an injustice,” Brands said.

Despite his disagreement with the ruling, Brands is still looking forward to the season and will not give up on his team.

“In May we found out [about the investigation]. We didn’t quit then,” Brands said. “We didn’t give up, we didn’t hope for the best. We went out and recruited some freakin’ awesome transfers that make us better.”

Those transfers include 149-pounder Victor Voinovich III, 157-pounder Jared Franek, and 165-pounder Michael Caliendo, who all started in Iowa’s season-opening shutout win over Cal Baptist. The fourth transfer was Joey Cruz, who went 2-2 for Oklahoma last season before sustaining a season-ending ankle injury.

Beavers coming to town

No. 3 Iowa will take on No. 16 Oregon State in its home opener on Sunday at noon. The two squads have not met since the 2012 National Duals in Ames, Iowa, in which the Hawkeyes won, 22-14. Iowa has won the last six meetings against Oregon State, leading the series, 6-1.

Brands said Iowa will travel to Oregon State next season.