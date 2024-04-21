The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Iowa women’s wrestling’s Clarissa Chun named USA Women’s Wrestling Coach of the Year

Chun also won NCWWC Women’s Wrestling Coach of the Year on March 9.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 21, 2024
Iowa+116-pound+Felicity+Taylor+talks+to+Iowa+head+coach+Clarissa+Chun+before+the+semi-final+round+of+the+NWCA+National+Duals+between+No.+2+Iowa+and+King+University+on+Saturday%2C+Jan.+6%2C+2024.+Iowa+defeated+King+University%2C+39-4.+
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa 116-pound Felicity Taylor talks to Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun before the semi-final round of the NWCA National Duals between No. 2 Iowa and King University on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Iowa defeated King University, 39-4.

After a historic inaugural campaign, the awards continue to pile up for the Iowa women’s wrestling team.

Head coach Clarissa Chun was named the USA Women’s Wrestling Coach of the Year on April 20. The announcement was made by the organization during the 2024 Olympic Team Trials in State College, Pennsylvania.

This is Chun’s second Coach of the Year honor, as she won the NCWWC Women’s Wrestling Coach of the Year award on March 9 after leading the Hawkeyes to a national championship.

It has been a banner season for Chun and the Iowa women’s wrestling program. The Hawkeyes went a perfect 16-0 in dual matches while claiming the NCWC National Duals title and sweeping the individual and team titles at the NCWWC National Championships. On the individual side, Iowa had six national champions and crowned 12 All-Americans.

The Hawkeyes hosted two dual meets inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena in front of record-breaking crowds. Over 8,000 people attended the Trailblazer Duals on Nov. 12, which is believed to be the world record for a women’s wrestling event.

Nine Hawkeyes qualified for the 2024 Olympic Team Trials over the weekend, with three earning podium finishes – Felicity Taylor placed third at 53kg, Reese Larramendy was fourth at 68kg, and Kylie Welker was third at 76kg. Taylor and Welker made the national team by finishing in the top three.
