Iowa women’s wrestlers Brianna Gonzalez, Nyla Valencia qualify for 2024 Olympic Trials

Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 6, 2024
An+official+raises+Iowa%E2%80%99s+No.+3+116-pound+Brianna+Gonzalez%E2%80%99s+hand+during+the+NCWWC+Regionals+at+Cowles+Fieldhouse+in+Indianola%2C+Iowa%2C+on+Friday%2C+Feb.+23%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+advanced+all+15+wrestlers+to+the+national+championships+and+led+the+team+race+with+222+points.+Gonzalez+defeated+Taylor+by+decision%2C+9-3.
Sahithi Shankaiahgari
An official raises Iowa’s No. 3 116-pound Brianna Gonzalez’s hand during the NCWWC Regionals at Cowles Fieldhouse in Indianola, Iowa, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The Hawkeyes advanced all 15 wrestlers to the national championships and led the team race with 222 points. Gonzalez defeated Taylor by decision, 9-3.

A remarkable debut season for the Iowa women’s wrestling program continues to get better. 

Iowa redshirt first-years Brianna Gonzalez and Nyla Valencia qualified for the US Olympic Team Trials on Saturday at the Last Chance Olympic Team Trial Qualifier in Fairfax, Virginia. To qualify, an individual must claim a spot in the top 10 of their respective weight class. 

Valencia and Gonzalez join seven other Hawkeyes who will compete at the 2024 Olympic Trials on April 19-20. The event will be held on the Penn State University campus in State College, Pennsylvania. 

Valencia steamrolled her way through the 116-pound bracket, going 3-0 and defeating Charlotte Fowler of Campbellsville in a hard-fought title bout. 

After watching from the sidelines, it was time for Gonzalez to take the mat. She easily knocked off each of her opponents at 123 pounds, including a victory over Elena Ivaldi in the championship round. 

It has been a dream season for the Hawkeyes, who claimed the team trophy and individual titles at the NCWWC Championships on March 8-9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Iowa went a perfect 16-0 in dual meets this season, including two tri-team meets that were held inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa owned the No. 1 ranking in the national polls for the majority of the year. 
About the Contributor
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
