The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
'It just wasn’t good Iowa basketball:' Caitlin Clark, Hawkeyes shoot poorly 65-58 loss to Kansas State
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Kansas State
Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher finds progress in the details
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball drops first loss of season to Kansas State, 65-58, amid shooting woes
Six protestors at UI Chloe Cole lecture charged with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts
Advertisement

Where and when to watch Iowa battle Illinois on Saturday

Find out more on the Hawkeyes’ Senior Day matchup, including start time, announcers, weather, and more.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 16, 2023
Iowa+punter+Tory+Taylor+punts+the+ball+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Illinois+at+Memorial+Stadium+in+Champaign%2C+Ill.%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+8%2C+2022.+The+Fighting+Illini+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+9-6.+Taylor%E2%80%99s+longest+punt+was+49+yards.
Daniel McGregor-Huyer
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6. Taylor’s longest punt was 49 yards.

The No. 16 Iowa football team will look to clinch the Big Ten West title on Saturday against Illinois. The Hawkeyes will be without perhaps their best player in star cornerback Cooper DeJean, who suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in practice on Wednesday. Going up against this depleted Iowa secondary is Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who returns under center following a one-game absence due to a head injury. Altmyer replaces Josh Paddock, who threw for 507 yards last week against Indiana.

Matchup: No. 16 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) vs. Illinois(5-5,  3-4 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 50 degrees Farenheit

TV: FS1

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline reporter)

Line: Iowa -3 | O/U: 30.5
More to Discover
More in Football
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Hill threw for 223 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 12 college football games
Northwestern punter Hunter Renner punts the ball as Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher attempts to block it during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher finds progress in the details
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass over Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Egbuka caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.
Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the college football season
More in Iowa vs. Illinois 2023
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Wimsatt threw for 93 yards and an interception. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 12 of the Iowa football season
Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee celebrates during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead the Aggies, 17-3, at halftime.
Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football's game against Illinois
More in Pregame
Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon lunges away from Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins to avoid a safety during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 27-10. Higgins had five total tackles.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers on Saturday
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Patterson carried the ball eight times averaging 2.6 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Taylor had six punts compared to Northwestern’s eight punts during the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Five things to watch for in Iowa's game against Rutgers on Saturday
About the Contributors
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
he/him/his Matt McGowan is The Daily Iowan's Pregame Editor. He is a sophomore double majoring in journalism and mass communications and American studies with a minor in sport studies.  This is his second year with the DI
Daniel McGregor-Huyer, Photojournalist/Videographer
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photojournalist and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior majoring in cinematic arts with a certificate in disability studies. He has worked with the DI as a photographer and videographer for two years.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in