Where and when to watch Iowa battle Illinois on Saturday

The No. 16 Iowa football team will look to clinch the Big Ten West title on Saturday against Illinois. The Hawkeyes will be without perhaps their best player in star cornerback Cooper DeJean, who suffered a season-ending lower-leg injury in practice on Wednesday. Going up against this depleted Iowa secondary is Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who returns under center following a one-game absence due to a head injury. Altmyer replaces Josh Paddock, who threw for 507 yards last week against Indiana.

Matchup: No. 16 Iowa (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) vs. Illinois(5-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 50 degrees Farenheit

TV: FS1

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jake Butt (color analyst), Elise Menaker (sideline reporter)

Line: Iowa -3 | O/U: 30.5