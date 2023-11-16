Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Kansas State

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Byline photo of Emily Nyberg
Byline photo of Grace Smith
Emily Nyberg and Grace Smith
November 16, 2023

Kansas State defeated No. 2 Iowa, 65-58, in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. The Hawkeyes’ record is now 5-1.

Iowa’s first lost last season was against the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas. The Hawkeyes couldn’t defeat Kansas State in Iowa City this season either, after shooting only 22-61 in field goals and 2-of-21 in 3-pointers.

Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points 24, only scoring 2-of-16 in 3-pointers and 9-of-32 in field goals.

In the low-scoring game, Kansas State scored 6-of-23 3-pointers and 26-of-66 in the paint. The Wildcats scored 14 points off of Iowa turnovers and scored crucial free throws in the fourth quarter that led to a Wildcat win.

Iowa faces Drake on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

2023_11_16_IowaWBBvsKansasSt_GSEN_0001
Gallery27 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa enters the arena during a basketball game between No. 2 Iowa and Kansas State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes, 65-58.

About the Contributors
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
