Photos: No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Kansas State

Kansas State defeated No. 2 Iowa, 65-58, in sold-out Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday. The Hawkeyes’ record is now 5-1.

Iowa’s first lost last season was against the Wildcats in Manhattan, Kansas. The Hawkeyes couldn’t defeat Kansas State in Iowa City this season either, after shooting only 22-61 in field goals and 2-of-21 in 3-pointers.

Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark led the team in points 24, only scoring 2-of-16 in 3-pointers and 9-of-32 in field goals.

In the low-scoring game, Kansas State scored 6-of-23 3-pointers and 26-of-66 in the paint. The Wildcats scored 14 points off of Iowa turnovers and scored crucial free throws in the fourth quarter that led to a Wildcat win.

Iowa faces Drake on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 6:00 p.m.