One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Connor Colby

The Daily Iowan: If you didn’t play football, what would you be doing on Saturdays?

Connor Colby: I would probably be watching football.

Who’s your favorite team?

I was a Steelers fan growing up, which is kind of odd. But being from Iowa, we don’t have an NFL team so you just have to pick one.

Are there any other sports you like to watch?

I’d say football is definitely my favorite. I can’t really sit through anything else.

What three items would you take with you to a deserted island?

A knife. A big tarp so I can get out of the rain. And probably matches so I could start a fire.

Is there someone on the team you think would help you survive on the island?

Well last year, it probably would’ve been Jack Campbell, to be honest with you. But this year, I’d probably go with Logan Lee or Tyler Elsbury.

Why’s that?

I just feel like they’d be the most helpful.

What is your favorite movie genre?

I like action movies. War movies are probably my favorites.

If you could have anyone play you in an action movie, who would it be?

Bert Kreischer came out with a movie, so I’ll probably go with him.

How long does it take you to get ready in the morning?

About five minutes. I just brush my teeth and I’m out of the door.

How would you describe your fashion style?

I’m definitely laid-back. If I have to dress up, it’s like jeans and boots, nothing fancy. Other than that, you can usually find me in baggy clothes.

Do you have a favorite highlight or most embarrassing moment in your career?

My most embarrassing thing was when I got here my freshman year in the spring, I was still learning how to run in knee braces. I was running off the field, they got caught on each other, and I just face-planted running off the field. That was a low point in my life.

Do your teammates still talk or joke about that moment with you?

Luckily not. Every once in a while, I’ll just look it up on the film to watch it again.

Where would you want to go on vacation? Are you more of a beach or mountains person?

I feel like I could go to either place as long as I’m doing something. Like if I’m going on vacation, I’m gonna go do stuff that I can’t do in Iowa. So like, if I go to the beach, I’m definitely gonna find ATVs to drive on the beach. I can’t just lay there, tanning is not for me.