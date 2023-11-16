On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 12 college football games

Illinois @ No. 16 Iowa
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (39-21): Iowa – I made a mistake last week. Never underestimate Kinnick.
Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (34-26): Iowa – Buy your tickets to Indy now.
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (40-20): Iowa – 500 passing yards is impressive until you see who ILL was playing.
Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (33-27): Iowa – Iowa’s defense isn’t allowing 500 yards through the air.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (31-29): Iowa – Hawkeyes clinch the west at home.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (36-24): Iowa – Celebrating the Big Ten West title.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (39-21): Iowa – Iowa is back, baby!
No. 21 Kansas State @ No. 25 Kansas
McGowan: Kansas State – Sorry, Kellen; when it comes to football and crop judging, K-State is superior.
Roering: Kansas State – The Wildcats will make it 15 in a row over the Jayhawks.
Votzmeyer: Kansas State – Kansas State. I’d love to see 49 states. I’m OK with skipping Kansas.
Worth: Kansas State – The Wildcats capitalize on an injury at QB for the Jayhawks.
Merrick: Kansas State – What really is a Jayhawk anyway?
Bohnenkamp: Kansas – A coin flip in this rivalry.
Brummond: Kansas State – Kansas is in full-on basketball mode now.
No. 22 Utah @ No. 17 Arizona
McGowan: Utah – It has the better defense and National Parks.
Roering: Utah – The Utes will bounce back after a tough loss.
Votzmeyer: Utah – Hard to say. The Utes sit in the top 25 every year and do nothing.
Worth: Arizona – The Wildcats are legit.
Merrick: Utah – Still can’t believe Arizona is good at football.
Bohnenkamp: Arizona – PAC-12 always has fun games.
Brummond: Utah – It’s the Wild West, where only a few teams play defense.
No. 10 Louisville @ Miami
McGowan:. Miami – Sign my petition to put a football field at the KFC YUM! Center.
Roering: Louisville – A win sends the Cardinals to the ACC Championship.
Votzmeyer: Louisville – Ode to Lamar Jackson.
Worth: Louisville – Too many blunders for the Hurricanes this season.
Merrick: Louisville – The U is still not back.
Bohnenkamp: Louisville – Cardinals flying under the radar, even in the top 10.
Brummond: Louisville – Jeff Brohm is just happy to be out of West Lafayette.
UCLA @ USC
McGowan: USC – Exactly zero fans will be in attendance. Fake sports town.
Roering: USC – The Trojans have not met expectations this season, but the Bruins aren’t in any better shape.
Votzmeyer: USC – USC. USC! WHAT HAPPENED?
Worth: USC – The Trojans finish the regular season on a high note.
Merrick: USC – It might give up 70 points, but Caleb Williams can get them 77 in this one.
Bohnenkamp: USC – This game is on BTN next season.
Brummond: USC – Once again, USC’s defense is the Iowa offense of defense
No. 20 North Carolina @ Clemson
McGowan: Clemson – Don’t let me down, Dabo. SPRINT down that hill.
Roering: Clemson – Arguably the Tigers’ best performance of the year last week against Georgia Tech.
Votzmeyer: North Carolina – Study the rise and fall of Clemson football.
Worth: Clemson – Clemson wins to make it six straight versus UNC.
Merrick: North Carolina – Clemson losing just makes me smile, to be honest.
Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Dabo is good again.
Brummond: Clemson – The expectation is greater than the appreciation.