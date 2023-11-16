The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 12 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked six of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
Byline photo of Matt McGowan
Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor
November 16, 2023
Iowa+quarterback+Deacon+Hill+prepares+to+catch+a+snap+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+Rutgers+at+Kinnick+Stadium+on+Saturday%2C+Nov.+11%2C+2023.+Hill+threw+for+223+yards+and+a+touchdown.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Scarlet+Knights%2C+22-0.
Grace Smith
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill prepares to catch a snap during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Hill threw for 223 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.

Illinois @ No. 16 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (39-21): Iowa – I made a mistake last week. Never underestimate Kinnick. 

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (34-26): Iowa – Buy your tickets to Indy now. 

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (40-20): Iowa –  500 passing yards is impressive until you see who ILL was playing.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (33-27): Iowa – Iowa’s defense isn’t allowing 500 yards through the air. 

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (31-29): Iowa – Hawkeyes clinch the west at home. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (36-24): Iowa –  Celebrating the Big Ten West title.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (39-21): Iowa – Iowa is back, baby!

No. 21 Kansas State @ No. 25 Kansas  

McGowan: Kansas State – Sorry, Kellen; when it comes to football and crop judging, K-State is superior.

Roering: Kansas State – The Wildcats will make it 15 in a row over the Jayhawks.  

Votzmeyer: Kansas State – Kansas State. I’d love to see 49 states. I’m OK with skipping Kansas.

Worth: Kansas State – The Wildcats capitalize on an injury at QB for the Jayhawks. 

Merrick: Kansas State – What really is a Jayhawk anyway? 

Bohnenkamp: Kansas – A coin flip in this rivalry.

Brummond: Kansas State – Kansas is in full-on basketball mode now.

No. 22 Utah @ No. 17 Arizona 

McGowan: Utah – It has the better defense and National Parks. 

Roering: Utah – The Utes will bounce back after a tough loss.

Votzmeyer: Utah –  Hard to say. The Utes sit in the top 25 every year and do nothing.

Worth: Arizona – The Wildcats are legit. 

Merrick: Utah – Still can’t believe Arizona is good at football. 

Bohnenkamp: Arizona – PAC-12 always has fun games.

Brummond: Utah – It’s the Wild West, where only a few teams play defense.

No. 10 Louisville @ Miami 

McGowan:. Miami – Sign my petition to put a football field at the KFC YUM! Center. 

Roering:  Louisville – A win sends the Cardinals to the ACC Championship.

Votzmeyer: Louisville – Ode to Lamar Jackson.

Worth: Louisville – Too many blunders for the Hurricanes this season. 

Merrick: Louisville – The U is still not back. 

Bohnenkamp:  Louisville – Cardinals flying under the radar, even in the top 10.

Brummond: Louisville – Jeff Brohm is just happy to be out of West Lafayette.

UCLA @ USC 

McGowan: USC – Exactly zero fans will be in attendance. Fake sports town. 

Roering: USC – The Trojans have not met expectations this season, but the Bruins aren’t in any better shape. 

Votzmeyer: USC – USC. USC! WHAT HAPPENED?

Worth: USC – The Trojans finish the regular season on a high note. 

Merrick: USC – It might give up 70 points, but Caleb Williams can get them 77 in this one. 

Bohnenkamp: USC –  This game is on BTN next season. 

Brummond: USC – Once again, USC’s defense is the Iowa offense of defense

No. 20 North Carolina @ Clemson 

McGowan: Clemson – Don’t let me down, Dabo. SPRINT down that hill. 

Roering: Clemson –  Arguably the Tigers’ best performance of the year last week against Georgia Tech.

Votzmeyer: North Carolina – Study the rise and fall of Clemson football.

Worth: Clemson – Clemson wins to make it six straight versus UNC. 

Merrick: North Carolina – Clemson losing just makes me smile, to be honest. 

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Dabo is good again.

Brummond: Clemson – The expectation is greater than the appreciation.
