On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 12 college football games

Illinois @ No. 16 Iowa

Matt McGowan, Pregame Editor (39-21): Iowa – I made a mistake last week. Never underestimate Kinnick.

Kenna Roering, Sports Editor (34-26): Iowa – Buy your tickets to Indy now.

Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor (40-20): Iowa – 500 passing yards is impressive until you see who ILL was playing.

Cooper Worth, Football Reporter (33-27): Iowa – Iowa’s defense isn’t allowing 500 yards through the air.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (31-29): Iowa – Hawkeyes clinch the west at home.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (36-24): Iowa – Celebrating the Big Ten West title.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (39-21): Iowa – Iowa is back, baby!

No. 21 Kansas State @ No. 25 Kansas

McGowan: Kansas State – Sorry, Kellen; when it comes to football and crop judging, K-State is superior.

Roering: Kansas State – The Wildcats will make it 15 in a row over the Jayhawks.

Votzmeyer: Kansas State – Kansas State. I’d love to see 49 states. I’m OK with skipping Kansas.

Worth: Kansas State – The Wildcats capitalize on an injury at QB for the Jayhawks.

Merrick: Kansas State – What really is a Jayhawk anyway?

Bohnenkamp: Kansas – A coin flip in this rivalry.

Brummond: Kansas State – Kansas is in full-on basketball mode now.

No. 22 Utah @ No. 17 Arizona

McGowan: Utah – It has the better defense and National Parks.

Roering: Utah – The Utes will bounce back after a tough loss.

Votzmeyer: Utah – Hard to say. The Utes sit in the top 25 every year and do nothing.

Worth: Arizona – The Wildcats are legit.

Merrick: Utah – Still can’t believe Arizona is good at football.

Bohnenkamp: Arizona – PAC-12 always has fun games.

Brummond: Utah – It’s the Wild West, where only a few teams play defense.

No. 10 Louisville @ Miami

McGowan:. Miami – Sign my petition to put a football field at the KFC YUM! Center.

Roering: Louisville – A win sends the Cardinals to the ACC Championship.

Votzmeyer: Louisville – Ode to Lamar Jackson.

Worth: Louisville – Too many blunders for the Hurricanes this season.

Merrick: Louisville – The U is still not back.

Bohnenkamp: Louisville – Cardinals flying under the radar, even in the top 10.

Brummond: Louisville – Jeff Brohm is just happy to be out of West Lafayette.

UCLA @ USC

McGowan: USC – Exactly zero fans will be in attendance. Fake sports town.

Roering: USC – The Trojans have not met expectations this season, but the Bruins aren’t in any better shape.

Votzmeyer: USC – USC. USC! WHAT HAPPENED?

Worth: USC – The Trojans finish the regular season on a high note.

Merrick: USC – It might give up 70 points, but Caleb Williams can get them 77 in this one.

Bohnenkamp: USC – This game is on BTN next season.

Brummond: USC – Once again, USC’s defense is the Iowa offense of defense

No. 20 North Carolina @ Clemson

McGowan: Clemson – Don’t let me down, Dabo. SPRINT down that hill.

Roering: Clemson – Arguably the Tigers’ best performance of the year last week against Georgia Tech.

Votzmeyer: North Carolina – Study the rise and fall of Clemson football.

Worth: Clemson – Clemson wins to make it six straight versus UNC.

Merrick: North Carolina – Clemson losing just makes me smile, to be honest.

Bohnenkamp: Clemson – Dabo is good again.

Brummond: Clemson – The expectation is greater than the appreciation.