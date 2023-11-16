Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the college football season

Power Rankings
- Ohio State—Can Ohio State and Michigan just play each other already?
- Michigan — Eyes on your own paper, Jim.
- Penn State — Maybe the lights were too bright for the Nittany Lions this season.
- Iowa—Somehow, the Hawkeyes are now the clear favorites for the Big Ten West.
- Rutgers—The Scarlet Knights had many opportunities offensively against Iowa but couldn’t finish.
- Maryland—Tagovailoa and Co. barely scraped by the Huskers to snap a four-game losing streak.
- Wisconsin — After back-to-back losses against Indiana and Northwestern, the Badgers’ season is unfolding before our eyes.
- Northwestern—The Wildcats continue to exceed expectations.
- Minnesota — The Big Ten West is so confusing.
- Nebraska — Holding the Terps to 13 is a win. That’s pretty sad.
- Illinois —Maybe the Illi should have gone with Paddock at QB from the start.
- Purdue—Boilermakers have the chance of finishing the season strong.
- Indiana — Don’t fret, Indiana fans; basketball season is here.
- Michigan State — I feel for Spartan fans.
Matchups
SECU Stadium: No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0) @ Maryland (6-4, 3-4)
Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Michigan -19.5 | O/U: 51
Even with Harbaugh not on the sidelines, the Wolverines still are a dominant football team.
Beaver Stadium: Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) @ No. 10 Penn State (8-2, 5-2)
Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Penn State -20.5 | O/U: 42
If the Scarlet Knights thought Kinnick Stadium was loud, just wait till this game.
Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) @ Indiana (3-7, 1-6)
Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Indiana -4.5 | O/U: 47.5
The battle for who is the worst in the Big Ten East. The basketball teams aren’t that good this year, either.
Ryan Field: Purdue (3-7, 2-5) @ Northwestern (5-5, 3-4)
Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Purdue -1.5 | O/U: 47.5
I’m really hoping Northwestern makes it to a bowl game this season.
Kinnick Stadium: Illinois (5-5, 3-4) @ No. 16 Iowa (8-2, 5-2)
Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Iowa -3 | O/U: 30.5
The Hawkeyes look to get revenge for last year’s “barn-burner” of a game. Iowa lost, 9-6.
Ohio Stadium: Minnesota (5-5, 3-4) @ No. 1 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)
Where/when to watch: 3:00 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Ohio State -27.5 | O/U: 49
This one could get ugly for the Golden Gophers. I would rather stay underground than make such a futile trip.
Camp Randall Stadium: Nebraska (5-5, 3-4) @ Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)
Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on TBD | Line: Wisconsin -6 | O/U: 37
A lot of potential implications in this one for the Big Ten West. Too bad it might be for second place.