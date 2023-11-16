The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
'It just wasn’t good Iowa basketball:' Caitlin Clark, Hawkeyes shoot poorly 65-58 loss to Kansas State
Photos: No. 2 Iowa women's basketball vs. Kansas State
Iowa linebacker Kyler Fisher finds progress in the details
No. 2 Iowa women’s basketball drops first loss of season to Kansas State, 65-58, amid shooting woes
Six protestors at UI Chloe Cole lecture charged with disorderly conduct, interference with official acts
Advertisement

Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the college football season

Pregame Reporter Cooper Worth previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the Big Ten’s conference power rankings.
Byline photo of Cooper Worth
Cooper Worth, Pregame Reporter
November 16, 2023
Ohio+State+wide+receiver+Emeka+Egbuka+catches+a+touchdown+pass+over+Iowa+defensive+back+Sebastian+Castro+during+a+football+game+between+Iowa+and+No.+2+Ohio+State+at+Ohio+Stadium+in+Columbus%2C+Ohio%2C+on+Saturday%2C+Oct.+22%2C+2022.+Egbuka+caught+six+passes+for+80+yards+and+a+touchdown.+The+Buckeyes+defeated+the+Hawkeyes%2C+54-10.
Jerod Ringwald
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka catches a touchdown pass over Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Egbuka caught six passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.

Power Rankings

  1. Ohio State—Can Ohio State and Michigan just play each other already?
  2. Michigan — Eyes on your own paper, Jim. 
  3. Penn State —  Maybe the lights were too bright for the Nittany Lions this season. 
  4. Iowa—Somehow, the Hawkeyes are now the clear favorites for the Big Ten West.
  5. Rutgers—The Scarlet Knights had many opportunities offensively against Iowa but couldn’t finish. 
  6. Maryland—Tagovailoa and Co. barely scraped by the Huskers to snap a four-game losing streak. 
  7. Wisconsin — After back-to-back losses against Indiana and Northwestern, the Badgers’ season is unfolding before our eyes. 
  8. Northwestern—The Wildcats continue to exceed expectations.
  9. Minnesota — The Big Ten West is so confusing. 
  10. Nebraska — Holding the Terps to 13 is a win.  That’s pretty sad. 
  11. Illinois —Maybe the Illi should have gone with Paddock at QB from the start.
  12. Purdue—Boilermakers have the chance of finishing the season strong. 
  13. Indiana — Don’t fret, Indiana fans; basketball season is here. 
  14. Michigan State — I feel for Spartan fans. 

Matchups

SECU Stadium: No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0) @ Maryland (6-4, 3-4)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Michigan -19.5 | O/U: 51

Even with Harbaugh not on the sidelines, the Wolverines still are a dominant football team. 

Beaver Stadium: Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) @ No. 10 Penn State (8-2, 5-2)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Penn State -20.5  | O/U: 42

If the Scarlet Knights thought Kinnick Stadium was loud, just wait till this game.

Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) @ Indiana (3-7, 1-6)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Indiana -4.5 | O/U: 47.5

The battle for who is the worst in the Big Ten East. The basketball teams aren’t that good this year, either. 

Ryan Field: Purdue (3-7, 2-5) @ Northwestern (5-5, 3-4)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Purdue -1.5 | O/U: 47.5

I’m really hoping Northwestern makes it to a bowl game this season. 

Kinnick Stadium: Illinois (5-5, 3-4) @ No. 16 Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Iowa -3 | O/U: 30.5

The Hawkeyes look to get revenge for last year’s “barn-burner” of a game. Iowa lost, 9-6.

Ohio Stadium: Minnesota (5-5, 3-4) @ No. 1 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)

Where/when to watch: 3:00 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Ohio State -27.5 | O/U: 49

This one could get ugly for the Golden Gophers. I would rather stay underground than make such a futile trip. 

Camp Randall Stadium: Nebraska (5-5, 3-4) @ Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on TBD | Line: Wisconsin -6 | O/U: 37

A lot of potential implications in this one for the Big Ten West. Too bad it might be for second place. 
More to Discover
More in Football
Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt throws a pass during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Wimsatt threw for 93 yards and an interception. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 22-0.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 12 of the Iowa football season
Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee celebrates during a football game between No. 25 Iowa and Utah State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead the Aggies, 17-3, at halftime.
Five things to watch ahead of Iowa football's game against Illinois
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean returns the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Iowa football's Cooper DeJean suffers lower leg injury, will miss remainder of season
More in Pregame
Rutgers quarterback Evan Simon lunges away from Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins to avoid a safety during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 27-10. Higgins had five total tackles.
Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Rutgers on Saturday
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson carries the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Patterson carried the ball eight times averaging 2.6 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games
Iowa punter Tory Taylor punts the ball during the 2023 Wildcats Classic, a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Wrigley Field in Chicago, on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Taylor had six punts compared to Northwestern’s eight punts during the game. The Hawkeyes defeated the Wildcats, 10-7.
Five things to watch for in Iowa's game against Rutgers on Saturday
About the Contributors
Cooper Worth, Pregame reporter
(he/him/his)
Cooper Worth is a Pregame Reporter for The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and mass communication. He is also earning a minor in communication studies and an entrepreneurial management certificate. This is his third year at the DI, previously serving as a News Editor and as a News Reporter covering local government in Johnson County for the DI. Cooper interned for the Telegraph Herald in Dubuque, Iowa during the summer of 2023 as a general news reporter.
Jerod Ringwald, Creative Director
(he/him/his)
Jerod Ringwald is the Creative Director at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. He was previously a managing editor this past summer as well as a former photo editor. During his sophomore year, he worked as a photojournalist covering news and sports.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in