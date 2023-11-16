Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the college football season

Power Rankings

Ohio State—Can Ohio State and Michigan just play each other already? Michigan — Eyes on your own paper, Jim. Penn State — Maybe the lights were too bright for the Nittany Lions this season. Iowa—Somehow, the Hawkeyes are now the clear favorites for the Big Ten West. Rutgers—The Scarlet Knights had many opportunities offensively against Iowa but couldn’t finish. Maryland—Tagovailoa and Co. barely scraped by the Huskers to snap a four-game losing streak. Wisconsin — After back-to-back losses against Indiana and Northwestern, the Badgers’ season is unfolding before our eyes. Northwestern—The Wildcats continue to exceed expectations. Minnesota — The Big Ten West is so confusing. Nebraska — Holding the Terps to 13 is a win. That’s pretty sad. Illinois —Maybe the Illi should have gone with Paddock at QB from the start. Purdue—Boilermakers have the chance of finishing the season strong. Indiana — Don’t fret, Indiana fans; basketball season is here. Michigan State — I feel for Spartan fans.

Matchups

SECU Stadium: No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0) @ Maryland (6-4, 3-4)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FOX | Line: Michigan -19.5 | O/U: 51

Even with Harbaugh not on the sidelines, the Wolverines still are a dominant football team.

Beaver Stadium: Rutgers (6-4, 3-4) @ No. 10 Penn State (8-2, 5-2)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Penn State -20.5 | O/U: 42

If the Scarlet Knights thought Kinnick Stadium was loud, just wait till this game.

Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-7, 1-6) @ Indiana (3-7, 1-6)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Indiana -4.5 | O/U: 47.5

The battle for who is the worst in the Big Ten East. The basketball teams aren’t that good this year, either.

Ryan Field: Purdue (3-7, 2-5) @ Northwestern (5-5, 3-4)

Where/when to watch: 11:00 a.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Purdue -1.5 | O/U: 47.5

I’m really hoping Northwestern makes it to a bowl game this season.

Kinnick Stadium: Illinois (5-5, 3-4) @ No. 16 Iowa (8-2, 5-2)

Where/when to watch: 2:30 p.m. Saturday on FS1 | Line: Iowa -3 | O/U: 30.5

The Hawkeyes look to get revenge for last year’s “barn-burner” of a game. Iowa lost, 9-6.

Ohio Stadium: Minnesota (5-5, 3-4) @ No. 1 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0)

Where/when to watch: 3:00 p.m. Saturday on BTN | Line: Ohio State -27.5 | O/U: 49

This one could get ugly for the Golden Gophers. I would rather stay underground than make such a futile trip.

Camp Randall Stadium: Nebraska (5-5, 3-4) @ Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4)

Where/when to watch: 6:30 p.m. Saturday on TBD | Line: Wisconsin -6 | O/U: 37

A lot of potential implications in this one for the Big Ten West. Too bad it might be for second place.