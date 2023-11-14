Stanley Museum hosts ‘School’s Out’ series for K-12 students

While the typical day off from school might warrant all-day relaxation, the University of Iowa’s Stanley Museum of Art offers an alternative activity to video games and snacking.

Instead of hiring a babysitter, the Stanley’s new “School’s Out” series offers an artistic outlet for K-12 students when school is out.

With the assistance of instructor Debra Marqusee, kids have the opportunity to make themed crafts and participate in an art-based scavenger hunt in the museum’s collections.

Mahvish Farid, the Stanley’s communications and marketing coordinator, said the series aims to “give kids an opportunity to explore the museum, find their favorite artwork, and have an opportunity to be in a workshop” while their parents are at work.

With a day off from school due to local elections, the Nov. 7 lesson focused on Grant Wood, the “American Gothic” painter whose history is embedded in Iowa.

In an activity about Wood’s renowned landscape portraits, the children who participated created landscape portraits of their own, utilizing different textures and patterns to create in-depth and fall-colored pieces of art.

The next series session on Nov. 17 will focus on sculpting. Students will construct a 3D sculpture of their choosing on a cardboard base with low-temperature glue guns to hold the work together.

The Nov. 22 activity will center on holiday ornaments inspired by the work of Dale Chihuly, a vibrant glass sculptor. Children will be guided through using pre-melted plastic and glass paint to craft colorful ornaments to take home for decorating. The Stanley’s December events are yet to be announced.